Lauren Peters, of Lee County Middle High School, graduated from the Rogers Explorers Program. She is the daughter of Jennifer Burgess and the late Scott Peters, of Beattyville.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on six different college campuses: Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of the Cumberlands, and Union College.
Sydnie Deaton, a student at Lee County Middle High School, graduated the 25th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. She is the daughter of Kendra and Marcus Deaton, of Beattyville.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.” The camp focuses on honing skills in leadership, team building, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, community service, and students participate in different career pathway majors.
