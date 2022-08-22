be

  Lauren Peters, of Lee County Middle High School, graduated from the Rogers Explorers Program. She is the daughter of Jennifer Burgess and the late Scott Peters, of Beattyville.

   Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study. 

