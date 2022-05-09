As the dust settles on the legislative session and preparation begins for the interim period, I find myself reflecting on the bills and resolutions we passed. Most will take effect on July 14, with the exception of those that have emergency clauses or include a specific date. With the passing of several budget measures along with the state road infrastructure plan, we certainly had our hands full. However, in a state that leads the nation in cancer, high blood pressure, and so many other health conditions, one of the biggest priorities continues to be finding ways to improve access to quality healthcare.
Humanity in Healthcare: HB 3 was coined as the omnibus pro-life measure of this session, and later was named the Humanity in Healthcare Act. The bill addresses several abortion-related issues these include chemical abortions, dignified disposal of fetal remains, public funding, informed consent, parental consent/judicial bypass. I am most proud of this measure because it signals a shift from treating abortion as a transaction to recognizing it as a serious medical procedure.
Navigating Medical Care: HB 525 improves access to care in underserved communities by supporting community health workers (CHW), who are frontline health pros helping medically underserved communities overcome barriers to care. CHWs have a uniquely close relationship to and understanding of the area they serve, and they focus on connecting people with available health and social services.
Telehealth without Borders: HB 188 prevents administrative agencies from making rules prohibiting the delivery of telehealth services to Kentucky residents who are temporarily out-of-state as well as out-of-state residents temporarily visiting. The agency also may not require a healthcare provider to be physically located in the state they are licensed in to provide telehealth to a permanent resident of the same state.
The Margaret M. Poore Lung Cancer Screening Act: HB 219 establishes t creates a lung cancer screening program, similar to that used to build awareness of and increase screenings for colon cancer.
Charitable Assistance with Medical Bills: HB 317 requires health insurance companies to treat premium and other cost-sharing payments made by nonprofits on behalf of someone as if those payments came from that individual. This measure ensures continuity of care for patients as their coverage will not be dropped at any time due to nonpayment.
Rural Hospital Loan Fund: HB 364 expands the Rural Hospital Loan Fund and allows monies to be used to repurpose former hospitals and medical infrastructure. HB 364 also incentivizes the new facility to hire local talent within the region.
Fertility Fraud: HB 402 adds fraudulent assisted reproduction to the list of violations that may cause a doctor to lose or be restricted in the use of his or her medical license.
Heart Attack Response Guidelines: HB 512 establishes the foundation of a coordinated heart attack system of care. Under the provisions of the bill, hospitals will be designated as Level I, II, or III for heart attack care. This designation will help ensure every Kentuckian, regardless of where they live, receives timely access to quality care with seamless transition from one stage to the next, while also creating more communication and collaboration between hospitals and EMS around the state.
Licensed Professional Counseling Compact: HB 65 allows Kentucky to participate in an interstate compact for licensed professional counselors in order to eliminate redundancy and grant increased access to mental health services.
As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information on any of the legislation passed during the 2022 regular legislative session, please visit the LRC website www.legislature.ky.gov.
