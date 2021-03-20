Legislative Update by State Rep Bill Wesley

The final days of the 2021 Legislative Session are quickly approaching, and my colleagues and I are working hard to enact legislation that represent our community’s views and values. When we return to Frankfort, we will consider a final version of our state budget. The budget is actually several bills that include spending plans for the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, as well as a plan for road construction. While state budgets generally cover two years, this year we will approve spending for the second year of the budget we approved last year. It has not been easy, with so much uncertainty facing our economy and many Kentuckians unemployed. However, we remain committed to strong fiscal discipline, responsible financial stewardship, and a commitment to strategic investment for our future. Just like your personal budget, every single dollar is an opportunity, and it is up to us to use it wisely.
I am currently reviewing the budgets and plan to use next week’s update to share details.
In the meantime, I want to provide a brief overview of some of the issues we addressed on days 25 and 26 of our 30-day legislative session. Education was a key point of discussion with the passage of HB 563. HB 563 provides a historic opportunity to shift the focus of the state’s public education system to better meet the needs of Kentucky’s children.
The bill promotes flexibility and choices in education to Kentucky residents and addresses disparities in educational options available to students. If signed into law, per pupil funding through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program would follow a student to any eligible public school district. HB 563 would also create Education Opportunity Accounts (EOA) to provide parents of any eligible Kentucky child the tools they need to improve their child’s education.
EOA funds could be used for various education related expenses, including online learning programs, tutoring services, or transportation to and from school. EOAs cannot be used for private school tuition, only for public school tuition. By removing the financial barriers to choice, HB 563 sets the stage for parents to engage in not only making a decision based on which school a child will attend but also expanding their participation in the child’s education. This bill really gives parents the opportunity to do what they think is best for their child.
The House Education Committee sent another education measure to the full House for us to consider this week. SB 128 would give K-12 students a chance to have a do-over school year. Students would have the option to retake or supplement courses or grades already completed. The need for this legislation became apparent because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. So many students lost some of the most precious moments, especially our high school seniors.
They lost the chance to walk across the stage at their high school graduation, attend prom, or participate in senior skip day. Many students in all grades also suffered academically and may need an extra year to be fully ready for the next grade or step in their educational career. Sole authority to establish this do-over program rests with local school districts, which must either accept all student requests or none.
I joined other House members in approving legislation that would lay the groundwork for how our state government approaches long-term emergencies under the provisions of SB 1, legislation we passed earlier this session. Of course, the Governor has filed a legal challenge to SB 1.
However, we are continuing our efforts to protect the separation of powers. SB 1 would limit emergency executive orders issued by a governor to 30 days unless approved by members of the General Assembly. HJR 77 sets a precedent for how that approval process will work by addressing the executive orders flagged by the court as expiring on March 4. With HJR 77, we ratified eight of the existing executive orders and several emergency regulations, leaving the remainder to expire. I know that many of you would like to see all COVID-related executive orders expire, but we were extremely intentional in reviewing all of them. While many were either unnecessary or inconsistent to begin with, others outlived their usefulness.
The House also approved HB 217, otherwise known as the Ensuring Basic Checks and Balances and Basic Liberties During Emergencies Act. HB 217 codifies language that properly delegates legislative authority in addressing a statewide emergency.
The bill clarifies that emergency orders are delegated not just to protect life and property but must also take into consideration the liberties of the people. This bill will ensure the constitutional liberties afforded under the U.S. Constitution are respected during a state of emergency. I know we can meet our public health needs without infringing on rights, but it will require leadership that both recognizes it must be done and that government must work together.
As you can see, it has been a busy week, but it is in these moments I am reminded of what a privilege it is to serve this district. I hope you will not hesitate to reach out to me to share your thoughts on the issues coming before us in Frankfort. I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. Please follow me on Facebook at Bill Wesley State Representative – District 91. To view legislation, please visit legislature.ky.gov.
