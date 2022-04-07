Last week in Frankfort was a busy one as my colleagues and I worked diligently into the night on Tuesday and Wednesday to make sure key pieces of legislation passed before the beginning of the veto recess.
From now until April 13, we wait to hear back from the governor on whether or not he will sign a bill into law or veto it. When the General Assembly returns to Frankfort on April 13, we will have 48 hours to override any vetoes and finish passing legislation for the year.
I’m proud to say I voted in favor of bills that will improve education in Estill, Madison and Powell Counties and across the state. The biennial spending plan for the Commonwealth was among them.
Some of the highlights of the executive branch budget, House Bill 1, include:
Funds to increase the SEEK formula from the current $4,000 per student to $4,100 per student in the first fiscal year and to $4,200 in the second year
Funds to cover the full cost of all-day kindergarten at every public school district in the Commonwealth
Funds to cover 70% of transportation costs for public schools.
The House approved the executive branch budget by a 93-3 vote while the Senate approved the budget unanimously in a 35-0 vote. HB 1 is now on the governor’s desk for his signature or veto.
The state budget will bring an estimated $1,012,113 in SEEK funding to local schools in Estill County. Local schools in Madison County will see $4,525,714 in SEEK funding, and Powell County schools will see $882,886. Other education-related bills I voted in favor of so far this session:
House Bill 63 – This bill will require every public school to have a school resource officer by Aug. 1.
House Bill 102 – This bill would require schools to hold a moment of silence every morning for one to two minutes. Students would have to remain seated and silent during this time and would be allowed to use this time to pray, read or do some other silent activity.
House Bill 121 – This bill requires school boards to allow at least 15 minutes of public comment at school board meetings.
Senate Bill 1 – This legislation makes changes to who makes hiring and curriculum decisions at public schools. It also makes changes to civics education and fixes an issue with the COVID-19 leave policy for teachers.
Senate Bill 164 – This bill establishes the Imagination Library of Kentucky Program. Founded by country music legend Dolly Parton, this international literacy program provides free books monthly to children from birth to age 5.
The state would provide 50% of the funds. All of those bills other than HB 102 are now in the hands of the governor. HB 102 is before the Senate for its consideration. The bill will have to pass that chamber before it can be sent to the governor. One bill I could not support this session is House Bill 9 — the charter schools bill.
HB 9 codifies the funding mechanism for charter schools, authorizes two pilot charter school projects and makes changes to the appeal process if a charter school application is denied by a local school board.I had countless students, teachers and other educators ask me to vote against HB 9. As a proud supporter of public education, I listened to them and voted “no.”
Although I and many others voted against HB 9, the bill did receive enough support to pass. It is now before the governor for his signature or veto.
It’s been another great legislative session in Frankfort. I am proud to serve the 91st District. Our District will not be neglected.
