Applying to college can be intimidating and overwhelming, particularly when you see the price of higher education has doubled over the last decade. Many college-bound teens and families scramble to clear the enormous hurdle that comes with the cost of tuition, room, and board. While student loans are available, borrowing money should be the last resort. According to a recent study, student loan debt is the second largest personal debt and is growing six times faster than the nation’s economy. Americans hold approximately $1.73 trillion in student loan debt, and borrowers owe an average of almost $40 thousand. If you are considering one of Kentucky’s public or private universities, or exploring the state’s community and technical system, taking such a major step does not have to be as scary as it seems.
First off, I cannot stress enough how critical it is to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA. Completing this is incredibly important—even if you have not nailed down the right school yet—because it helps access federal scholarships, grants, and loans. For far too long, Kentuckians have left money on the table by missing the billions of available aid. These funds can make the difference between completing your degree or helping pay for books, technology, and educational supplies. For more information on the FAFSA, visit www.fafsa.gov. The application process opened on October 1.
There are many ways to pay for a college education. Your high school guidance counselors are a valuable resource and can discuss countless options, as are the financial aid offices at the schools you or your child are considering. I would also recommend visiting the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority at www.kheaa.gov, or calling their student aid department at 1-800-928-8926. In the meantime, here are a handful of options that might be helpful.
Kentucky Education Excellence Scholarship: The KEES program provides scholarship money based on high school grade point average. Students can also earn scholarship money based on test scores. Home school students and GED graduates are also eligible for KEES funds based on ACT scores. Additionally, KEES funds are available for students interested in a trade career like welding.
CAP Grants: College Access Program (CAP) grants provide scholarship funds based on financial need. Undergraduate students can use CAP funds to attend eligible public and private colleges, universities, proprietary schools, and technical colleges.
Work Ready Scholarships: It is well documented that you no longer need a bachelor’s degree to land a high-paying job, and that is why we bolstered the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship. This program makes education more affordable for students to earn a certificate or associate degree in one of the state’s five high-demand industry sectors. Work Ready funds will cover the remaining cost of tuition after other scholarships and financial aid opportunities are applied. These are not loans and do not require repayment.
Military Service: Another option is serving our country in the military. The military pays up to 100 percent of your tuition and fees, among other benefits for veterans and spouses. Also, military service also provides work experience that prepares you to enter the workforce.
