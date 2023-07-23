The Kentucky State Fair is an annual event that draws thousands of visitors from all over the
state and region, with some even traveling from across the nation. Spanning 11 days, this year’s
state fair will take place from August 17-27. The fair is a celebration of Kentuckys rich cultural
heritage, agriculture, entertainment, and community spirit. With a wide range of attractions,
exhibits, shows, and competitions, the Kentucky State Fair offers something for everyone.
One of the main highlights of the fair is its deep-rooted connection to agriculture. Known as the
"Agriculture Showcase of the Commonwealth," the fair showcases Kentuckys farming industry with various displays, demonstrations, and competitions. Visitors can witness the beauty of prize-winning livestock, marvel at the bountiful harvests in the produce section, and explore the craftsmanship of local artisans. The fair serves as a platform for farmers to showcase their hard work and dedication, and visitors get a chance to learn about the importance of agriculture in
Kentuckys economy.
The Kentucky State Fair is also renowned for its entertainment offerings.
From live music
performances by popular artists to thrilling amusement rides, there's never a dull moment at the
fair. The Main Stage hosts a diverse lineup of musical acts, featuring country, rock, pop, and blues performances and catering to a wide range of musical tastes. The fairgrounds come alive with the sounds of laughter, cheers, and applause as visitors enjoy the rides, play games, and indulge in delicious fair food.
In addition to the entertainment, the Kentucky State Fair offers educational opportunities for
attendees of all ages. Various educational exhibits and demonstrations teach visitors about topics
such as wildlife conservation, environmental sustainability, and STEM (Science, Technology,
Engineering, and Mathematics) fields. Children can participate in interactive activities, learn
about farm animals, and even take part in hands-on experiments. The fair promotes learning and
encourages curiosity, making it a great outing for families and school groups.
A major draw of the Kentucky State Fair is without question the food. From classic fair favorites
like funnel cakes, corn dogs, and cotton candy to regional specialties like Kentucky fried chicken
and bourbon-infused treats, there's something to satisfy every craving. The Kentucky Proud Tent brings together some of our best food vendors and offers everything from farm fresh corn to fried
catfish, pork chop sandwiches, and ice cream.
For those interested in competition, the Kentucky State Fair hosts numerous contests and competitions. These include the famous horse show, livestock competitions, talent shows, and cooking contests. Participants showcase their skills and talents, striving for recognition and prizes. These competitions add an element of excitement and friendly rivalry to the fair, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and celebration. Beyond the entertainment and competitions, the Kentucky State Fair is a gathering place that
fosters community spirit. It provides an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together, celebrate their shared heritage, and build connections. It serves as a hub for local businesses, organizations, and community groups to promote their products and services, contributing to the growth and development of the region. You can make your plans to attend the fair this year, just visit kystatefair.org.
Now is a great
time to get early bird tickets before the prices increase. You can still purchase tickets for $9 each
that cover both entry and parking. A ticket is required for everyone over the age of five. The website also offers advance tickets to the World’s Championship Horse Show at a discounted rate. Also, if you are a thrill seeker, you can still purchase discounted wristbands that allow you
an unlimited day of midway rides for $30.
The Kentucky State Fair also includes days honoring special individuals. They include:
Sunday, August 20: Active duty military, veterans and their families can attend the fair for free. A military ID is required and there is a four-ticket limit for free admission.
Midway wristbands are discounted 20% for these folks as well.
Monday, August 21: $5 Monday with per person admission and parking only $5.
Tuesday, August 22: Senior Day provides anyone 55 and older to enter the fair for free
