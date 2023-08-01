The period between legislative sessions is often overlooked, but it plays a pivotal role in preparing for the next legislative session. Lawmakers use this time to better educate themselves on policy, as well as identifying how state agencies and programs could improve how they serve Kentuckians. Last week, 18 legislative committees and task forces met to discuss next session’s agenda. With this legislative update, I would like to focus on the efforts of the Interim Joint Committee (IJC) on Education, and task forces created to study campus safety and security issues and how lottery funds are invested in education. 

   Without a doubt, education is a priority issue for the legislature and you need to look no further than the budget for evidence. The legislature allocated a historic amount of funding for education, more than $4.5 billion each year to benefit Kentucky students. Now legislators are working to ensure those dollars reach the classroom and what changes we need to make to help teachers address pandemic-related learning loss and improve proficiency in core subjects like reading and math. Frankly, much of the conversation is dominated by the teacher shortage across the nation and in our state. We are working with our local officials, school districts, and post-secondary institutions to expand our investment in our schools and educators. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year the teacher turnover rate was a staggering 20.4%. Considering this, the legislature is working to recruit and retain educators, encouraging programs like Green County’s Grow Your Own and Western Kentucky University’s (WKU) teacher apprenticeship

