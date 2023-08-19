With summer winding down, families across the commonwealth are preparing for school. Whether you are back-to-school shopping, picking up supplies, or otherwise getting ready for a productive school year, parents and other guardians across Kentucky are sharing similar experiences getting ready for this important time in your child’s life. 

  While it is an exciting time for everyone to see the familiar faces of friends, teachers, and school employees, it is also important that we take steps to keep our schools safe. 

Recommended for you