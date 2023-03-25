be

  There was no slowing down in Frankfort this week as the House looked to pass legislation before the veto period starts. While there were some late nights, lawmakers were committed to passing legislation that will make life better for Kentuckians across the state. We are now in the veto

period, which will last for 10 days. During this time, the governor can sign the bill into law, veto parts of a bill, or veto the bill altogether. Legislators will reconvene on March 29 when we have

