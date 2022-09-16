be

Across the nation, people woke up on Tuesday September 11, 2001 thinking it was going to be just like every other day. They ate breakfast, dropped their children off, and went to work. That all changed at 8:14 a.m. when the first tower was struck by a plane at the iconic World Trade Center. Everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news, many of us glued to

the television watching as we learned more and more about a terrorist attack on our nation. We stared in disbelief as another plane hit the second tower, then the Pentagon, and soon we learned of an incredible sacrifice made in a field in rural Pennsylvania.

