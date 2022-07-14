As the dog days of summer continue, lawmakers turn our attention back to preparing for the next legislative session. A number of interim joint committees (IJC) met last week with discussions that ranged from infrastructure to support electric vehicles, ensuring we have the veterinarians necessary to ensure a safe food supply, to overseeing how the money we budgeted this past session is spent. I hope you can find a few minutes to review this update and let me know if I can provide additional information.
IJC on Agriculture: Members heard from the Department of Agriculture about the ongoing shortage in large animal veterinarians. This specific type of veterinarian focuses on dairy, beef, horses, swine, goats, sheep, and other larger animals and livestock and play a major role in our agricultural industry, particularly in ensuring our food supply is safe. As of the committee meeting, there were only 54 veterinarians in Kentucky with a practice dedicated entirely to food safety. Clearly this is an area that both the state and private industry need to work on, beginning with making education more available.
Currently there are no veterinary medicine schools located in the Commonwealth, so the state participates in the Kentucky Veterinary Contract Spaces Program to provide Kentucky residents with access to veterinary schools at Auburn University and Tuskegee University. Lawmakers heard that part of the solution is to expand the number of slots reserved through this program, but that may not be as easy as it seems because there are simply not enough veterinary schools in the country. The committee also heard that the business model used in veterinary medicine has changed dramatically and there are opportunities to make the licensing and regulatory oversight less burdensome. There was positive news, as the Department is working to recruit veterinary students from other states to practice in our state. The committee also heard from the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association about meat processing challenges. During the pandemic the state experienced meat shortages that tracked back to a lack of access to meat processors. This is still an ongoing problem, but members also discussed concerns that larger meat processors have a monopoly on the processing market, making it more difficult for smaller cattle, swine, and other livestock farmers to get their product to market. While this is primarily a federal issue, members are looking into what could be done at the state level.
IJC on Judiciary: Legislators spoke with officials from the Bail Project, a nonprofit that pays bail for those who cannot afford to. While well-intended, there are concerns that the group does not provide enough oversight over those they help release – leading to more criminal activity and in at least one case a death. We are looking to find a balance, perhaps by limiting which types of crime are eligible for bail assistance. The committee also discussed changing adult guardianship statutes to better serve a more modern world by adjusting some of the language and how judges and attorneys manage such cases.
IJC on Natural Resources and Energy: Members received a briefing from Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) on grid reliability. MISO is an independent, member-based organization that focuses on three areas: managing the generation and transmission of high-voltage electricity across 15 states and a Canadian province; managing energy markets in the MISO region; and planning for future electrical grid needs. With Kentuckians and energy providers growing more concerned about increasing summer energy demands, MISO’s report will provide data about the issue. Our country has been experiencing rolling blackouts for years because of issues with grid infrastructure. The committee also discussed the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program was established in 1982 to assist households with the lowest income levels in paying their heating and cooling bills.
IJC on Transportation: Members discussed making Kentucky a logistical hub by increasing access to charging stations and other infrastructure necessary for electric vehicles. Members also discussed reformulated gasoline (RFG) requirements levied on Kentucky by the Environmental Protection Agency. Those testifying say they are in the process of eliminating the RFG requirements, but that a new designation must first be attained in order to stop RFG requirements in the Louisville area. This is a frustrating issue, particularly if you live in Jefferson County or the portions of Oldham and Bullitt County that also must sell RFG. People in those areas are paying between 16 and 32 cents more per gallon than neighboring counties, which adds up quickly.
IJC on Appropriations and Revenue: The committee met this week to discuss gas prices, as well as receive an update on the more than half a billion dollars we have allocated to expand broadband internet deployment and update water and wastewater infrastructure. The governor’s administration suspended a two-cent increase in the gas tax triggered by a decade-old state law. While it sounds good, when you do the math you have to question if it saves Kentuckians enough today to make what we will have to pay later worth it. Due to the freeze, the road fund will lose $35 million by January 2023, which leaves a big gap in our efforts to maintain roads and bridges. On the other hand, the average Kentuckian will save only 94 cents per month with the freeze in place. Another topic discussed by the committee was the broadband internet deployment fund. This fund appropriates $300 million for underserved/unserved broadband areas. Access to broadband is important to the economy, healthcare, education, and many other fields. Lastly, the committee discussed funding we provided for water and waste water projects. The improvements to Kentucky’s infrastructure helps communities across the Commonwealth live better and safer lives.
BR Subcommittee on General Government, Finance, Personnel, and Public Retirement: Members met to discuss a comprehensive plan to improve state employee pay and compensation that the budget requires the Personnel Cabinet to create. Instead the cabinet’s representatives gave members an eight page summary for a 45 page document that contained no data, and no information about how Kentucky stacks up against other state governments, public or private employers. The cabinet has promised this plan for more than a year and it is disappointing as we are looking for this information to determine what can be done going forward. While we were able to provide state employees an 8% raise in the current budget, we know more needs to be done to ensure the state has an efficient and effective workforce in place to provide services.
BR Subcommittee on Education: Lawmakers received an update on student loan servicing and how public universities are working to maintain their facilities. The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) kicked off the meeting by sharing that the extended student loan payment pause by the Biden administration and increase in loans transferred to a large national servicer, KHEAA’s revenues have been negatively impacted this fiscal year.
If you are interested in keeping up with legislative committees, work groups, and task forces, the meetings are open to the public with materials available at legislature.ky.gov. While lawmakers must be physically present to participate in the meeting, members of the public may attend in person or watch meetings live on YouTube@KY LRC Committee Meetings or Kentucky Educational Television at ket.org/legislature. In the meantime, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.