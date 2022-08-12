In the weeks since the United States Supreme Court ruled there was no constitutional right to
abortion and that individual state legislatures and voters were responsible for determining access
to abortion, I have had several folks ask about the resources that will be available to mothers and
families here in Kentucky.
Like many Kentuckians, I am pro-life. Let me be clear that being pro-life means not only
opposing abortion, but recognizing that we have to support expectant mothers facing unplanned
pregnancies but also help them after that child is born. There are, of course, many services offered by public and private agencies and organizations. Equally, there are many options available to expectant mothers. While many choose to keep the baby, others enter into adoption agreements that immediately offer both the newborn child and the mother a chance at a future.
However, there are also parents who take the baby home with the full intention of raising it, but
then find themselves in the heartbreaking circumstance of wanting the best for their child but
knowing that they cannot provide that because they are not ready to be a parent.
While existing law allowed infants to be surrendered at specific types of locations like staffed
fire stations and police stations, the surrender could not be done anonymously.
However, Kentucky’s Safe Haven Law, HB 155, changed that in 2021. The Safe Haven Law approved
placing newborn safety devices, essentially a unit that can be installed at a facility, to provide
parents a safe, anonymous option. In the 2022 Regular Session, we passed legislation to add
Class I, Class II, Class III, and Class IV ground ambulance providers to the approved list of
entities allowed to operate a newborn safety device.
These boxes are not a new concept and have been used in other nations as well as other states.
Also called hatches, they are temperature controlled, remaining between 75 and 85 degrees to
keep the child comfortable and safe. Opening the door triggers a silent alarm that alerts officials,
and a series of alarms that communicates when the door closes. The mother then can leave, knowing that her infant will only be in that box for a matter of minutes before being taken to the hospital to see a pediatrician.
The movement picked up speed with the creation of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, a nonprofit
organization devoted to expanding access to baby boxes. According to its founder Monica Kelsey, 21 babies have been safely surrendered, in addition to more than 100 surrenders through their organization. According to Kelsey, every child that has been surrendered through a safe
haven baby box has been adopted.
There are more than a hundred boxes in six states (Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Arizona,
and New Mexico) and new boxes are already in the planning phase. Just last week the organization dedicated the 11th box in Muhlenberg County and this week will see the 12th box placed into operation, this one in Hardin County. If you would like to learn more about Safe Haven Baby Boxes, please visit shbb.org. Regardless of where you find yourself politically, we can find opportunities to serve the people of our communities by supporting common sense policies like this one.
No one goes into parenthood with the intention of abandoning their baby. However, it happens and we have an opportunity to save a child’s life.
As always, feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home
anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also email
me at Timmy.Truett@LRC.KY.GOV. If you would like more information about any committees
or legislative actions, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website at
