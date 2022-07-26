  I know many of us are heartbroken by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It was a senseless act of violence and a real reminder that evil exists in our world. While the specifics of that tragedy are still coming to light, it has brought a renewed interest in school safety. I thought I would provide a brief overview of what Kentucky has done to not only improve school safety, but also to build resiliency in our children and strengthen the school community.

School shootings are a relatively new phenomenon, however one of the very first major events took place in Kentucky almost 30 years ago when a student walked into East Carter High School and gunned down a teacher and janitor. Less than five years later, another student took the lives of three classmates and injured another five students at Heath High School in Paducah. More

