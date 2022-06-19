Legislators look into inflation, teacher shortages, and crime prevention: As legislators continue to prepare for the 2023 Regular Session, last week’s committee meeting agendas sounded a great deal like the conversations I am having here in the district. People are concerned about how inflation is impacting their spending habits and ability to provide for their families; like private employers, school districts are working overtime to recruit and retain teachers and staff; and we are considering how to use the legal system to prevent crime. Remember, we use the interim to study and investigate the issues facing our state. Often that means hearing from all sides and using the information gathered to create the best solution possible.
I hope you will take a few moments and read this week’s update: IJC on Education: The House Education Committee took its first deep dive into teacher shortage issues and recent recruitment and retention efforts during its first interim meeting. Lawmakers were pleased to hear that the Commonwealth is seeing a slight increase in the number of folks entering the teaching profession. On the other side, the Kentucky Department of Education shared that 72% of surveyed teachers said they were at risk of leaving the profession. The department pitched ideas on how to improve the educator workforce, like increasing compensation and professional development opportunities. Committee members noted that local school districts could already implement many of those ideas on their own with the historic investment of funds we made in the budget this year. Legislators also heard from the Teachers& Retirement System, who highlighted that we again funded the pension at almost twice what is required by law.
IJC on Agriculture: Members heard testimony from Farm Service Agents from the United States Department of Agriculture and discussed current relief initiatives for the victims of the outbreak of tornados and storms on December 10, 2021, in Western Kentucky. Additionally, members heard from a University of Kentucky Agriculture Economist.
The economist provided an update on current inflation figures and how they may impact short term and long-term agricultural receipts. While 2022 is projected to be a steady year for agricultural revenue, doubts continue to grow regarding how inflation will impact 2023. For example, consider that farm input costs (the costs incurred to create a product or service) are up 24% over 2020. IJC on Judiciary: At this month’s meeting, members discussed three potential pieces of legislation for the upcoming session in 2023. First members of the committee heard a presentation about Bentley’s Law from a Tennessee legislator. This law states that if a parent is killed in a vehicular homicide due to intoxication, the individual convicted of the crime must pay child support. Members also heard testimony concerning Persistent Felony Offender (PFO) sentencing.
This type of sentencing was implemented to more effectively address criminals who continue to commit the most serious offenses and allows prosecutors the discretion to increase sentences. However, according to testimony, those working in the judicial system have mixed feelings about PFOs and some feel PFOs are too often used on lesser, non-violent crimes. Last, legislators heard about exoneration compensation, essentially a payment for time served that is paid automatically when it becomes evident that someone was wrongfully convicted.
While almost 80% of states pay exoneration compensation, Kentucky does not. Legislation was filed during the final weeks of the 2022 Regular Session (HB 691) that would have required the state to begin doing so. Last week’s testimony included a plea from advocates who recommended we consider the issue in 2023. IJC on Natural Resources & Environment: Members met this week to discuss emerging trends in the energy market. The meeting was the first since legislators adjourned the 2022
Regular Session on April 14 and provided lawmakers an opportunity to look at the implications of Energy Market Trends on Utility Regulations. As we all know too well, gasoline prices remain at an all-time high. According to AAA, as of yesterday, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kentucky was a state record price of $4.72.
Committee testimony from the Center for Applied Energy Research at the University of Kentucky indicated that gasoline and diesel costs will ease somewhat but remain above $4 per gallon into early 2023. Natural gas pricing is likely to remain at or above current prices into 2023 but will settle near $5 per metric
million British thermal unit (MMBtu), and coal remains in demand and current in pricing. The
committee also heard from the Chair of the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the state agency that regulates more than 1,100 utility companies within the state. The PSC shared
emerging energy trends available to Kentucky, including energy sources like wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, energy efficiency, batteries, hybrid resources, and hydrogen.
If you are interested in keeping up with legislative committees, work groups, and task forces, the
meetings are open to the public with materials available at legislature.ky.gov. While lawmakers must be physically present to participate in the meeting, members of the public may attend in person or watch meetings live on YouTube@KY LRC Committee Meetings or Kentucky Educational Television at ket.org/legislature. In the meantime, I can be reached through the toll- free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the LRC website legislature.ky.gov.
