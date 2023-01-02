I know the holidays are busy for all of us, but the session will convene the 2023 Regular Session
just three days after we ring in the New Year. Since time is of the essence, I wanted to use this
week’s legislative update to share some basic information that I hope will help you follow our
work.
The General Assembly will convene on Tuesday, January 3 at Noon. This date is set by the
Kentucky Constitution, which also establishes that, since this is an odd year, we have 30 legislative days to complete our work before we must adjourn by midnight on March 30.
Beginning in 1891, the legislature only met in regular session for five days. During that time, they elected leadership, made committee assignments, and dealt with other administrative matters.
That changed in 2001 after Kentucky voters amended the constitution in 2000 to grant
lawmakers the ability to meet longer and address real issues.
Session is a great time to visit the Capitol in Frankfort. If you are interested in making the trip
while we are in session, please consider allowing me to schedule a tour of the Capitol. We are
also able to arrange tours of the Kentucky History Center, the Old Capitol, and the Military
History Museum. Of course, I welcome you to attend legislative committee meetings and House
Floor proceedings. The House Gallery is open to the public and provides a bird’s eye view of the
work we do while in session. Please let me know in advance if you are making plans to visit
during the session.
One of my favorite duties as a legislator is welcoming school groups to Frankfort. These tours
remind me why I am serving this community and provide school children with a firsthand
appreciation of their state capitol building and capital city. If you have a school group or civic
organization that would like to come visit, I hope you will let me arrange the tour. I also have
some resources for groups that cannot make the trip – including a video tour and activity books.
I am also excited to welcome individual students who are interested in serving as a legislative
page. Pages must be 10 years old or older. They serve for a day on the House Floor, running
errands, delivering copies of bills or paperwork, and performing other errands and duties. It is a
great opportunity to experience the legislative process firsthand. Honestly, they also remind us
that the work we are doing will have long term repercussions for their generation and those to
come.
While I welcome the opportunity to visit with constituents who travel to the capital city, I also
know that lives are busy and sometimes that is not possible. Because of this, we are still using a
variety of tools to keep the legislature’s work accessible to Kentuckians across the state. In fact,
if anything good came out of the pandemic, it is the fact that we are able to use technology to
increase transparency. For decades, Kentucky Educational Television (KET) has televised
committee meetings and the work we do on the House Floor. In addition, the legislature now
offers a YouTube channel and broadcasts live from committees that KET is unable to cover. To
access the KET and YouTube coverage, visit www.legislature.ky.gov and click on the Live
Coverage box. You may also go directly to them via www.ket.org and KY LRC Committee
Meetings on YouTube. Both LRC and KET keep an archive of meetings so you can watch them
at any time.
The House Majority Caucus also has a presence (@KYHouseGOP) on YouTube and other social
media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. These are also a valuable resource
as they often share information throughout the day as news unfolds.
The Legislative Research Commission (LRC) is the legislature’s administrative arm and maintains a fantastic website. That website contains every bill we consider, schedules, contact information, and information about the legislative process. I regularly refer to LRC publications,
which provide research information on a variety of issues and can also be downloaded from the
website.
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached
through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at
Timmy.Truett@LRC.KY.GOV. If you would like more information about any of these
committees or legislative actions, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.