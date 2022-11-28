Legislators spent this week in Frankfort wrapping up interim meetings. Over the last several months, agencies, organizations, and constituents have brought their agendas to Frankfort to lay the foundation for issues we will consider during the 2023 Regular Session. Since June, I have used my columns to share about our interim efforts. In the coming weeks, I will continue to focus on the work that came out of those committees and session preparations. However, as we
celebrate Thanksgiving this week, I thought we could take a moment to consider that we have a lot to be thankful for and the true meaning of giving thanks.
As I have been out and about this week, my car radio had was filled with Christmas-themed commercials and music. Even though I am someone who believes we should keep the spirit of
giving in our hearts year round, I also happen to believe that taking the time to reflect and giving thanks for all the blessings we have received throughout the year is also important.
Though we may go through difficult times, such as the Western Kentucky Tornados and Eastern Kentucky Flooding, we are truly blessed to live in the United States of America. We are truly blessed to live in the great state of Kentucky. I feel that sometimes we take our freedoms for granted when we should be grateful.
Thanksgiving allows us to look back on the previous year and give thanks. After we give thanks, we are in a much better position to give and receive gifts. I like to think of Thanksgiving Day as
the beginning of the holiday season. In November, we look back and give thanks. In December, we take that season of gratitude and make it the season of giving. We take the blessings upon us and give back to our families and friends.
Among the things I am thankful for are the men and women of this district that I have the privilege of representing. I know that we may differ on some beliefs, but I also recognize that I
represent all of you. Many of you reach out to me with concerns, criticisms, and opinions on topics we are considering, others do not. I appreciate that input – even when we do not agree.
Now that we have talked about what we should be thankful for, let us remember the true meaning of Thanksgiving as it revolves around worship and our relationship with God. In September of 1620, a small ship named the Mayflower left Plymouth, England carrying 102 passengers—an assortment of religious independents seeking a new home where they could freely practice their faith and other individuals lured by the promise of prosperity and land
ownership in the New World. After a treacherous journey that lasted 66 days, they dropped anchor near the tip of Cape Cod, far north of their intended destination at the mouth of the Hudson River. One month later, the Mayflower crossed Massachusetts Bay, where those who
made the pilgrimage, began the work of establishing a village at Plymouth. Those men and women, known today as the Pilgrims, endured great trials to create a life here.
In the Bible, thanksgiving reflects adoration, sacrifice, and praise. Upon their arrival at New Plymouth, the Pilgrims composed the Mayflower Compact, honoring God in their agreement. No
matter what trials our state endures, we must remember that God is still with us.
This holiday season, pray for your friends, your neighbors, and your family. Be a helping hand to someone in need and always be grateful for the many blessings of life. From my family to yours,
I wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! Remember, I am here for you as your representative, but also as your friend. Please contact me
if you need any assistance by emailing me at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov or by calling the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.