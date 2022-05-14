As I continue to look back on the 2022 Regular Session, I grow even more resolute in my belief that it will go down in history as one of the most productive and successful sessions in modern history. Among the areas we focused heavily on was legislation that promotes a better quality of life for all Kentuckians. At the center of this is how we chose to invest your taxpayer dollars in the budget bills we approved. We passed responsible executive, legislative, and judicial branch budgets that prioritize the needs of our state while preparing for the future. And, we did so without spending every dollar available or levying new taxes or tax increases.
One of our most important investments this session was in our law enforcement and justice system. As the 2022 Interim swiftly approaches, I want to take the opportunity to highlight some of those investments included in the state budget, HB 1, and the judicial branch budget, HB 244, that promote safety and justice in the commonwealth.
HB 1 rejects calls to defund the police and instead prioritizes our law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of every Kentuckian. The state budget includes a $15,000 pay increase for Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers and motor vehicle inspectors. The budget also provides $215 million to the Kentucky State Police Retirement Fund to reduce the employer contribution rate from 141% to 100%. We recognize the commitment and sacrifice our law enforcement make to keep our communities safe, and we want to ensure they are able to provide for themselves and their families.
We also provided funds for equipment improvements for KSP to allow them to do their job more safely and more efficiently. HB 1 provides funds for the KSP to purchase integrated body camera systems to increase safety for both officers and civilians; the measure also allocates monies for the third phase of a plan to purchase new radios to aid with communications.
In addition to funding our troopers, we make investments in the next generation of law enforcement by allocating $28.5 million for a training center at the Department of Criminal Justice Training at Eastern Kentucky University. Alongside law enforcement, we recognize the important job that the Office of the Medical Examiner does for our state. We are funding replacement equipment at labs operated by the Office of the Medical Examiner and providing $3.7 million each year to support salary increases for staff.
Our justice system heavily relies on our courts across the commonwealth and their staff, so we were sure to make investments that will allow our courts to operate smoothly. The state budget provides $1.3 million over two years to support the conversion of part-time commonwealth’s attorney’s offices to full-time. We also provide support for our county jails across the state by providing for a $4 increase in the county jail per diem, bringing it up to $35.34. HB 224, the judicial branch budget, includes support for Circuit Court Clerks and Deputy Circuit Court Clerks. Circuit Court Clerks and other elected personnel will receive an 8 percent salary increase. Deputy circuit clerks and other non-elected personnel will receive a $2,000 salary increase followed by an 8 percent increase on the base salary and wages.
Throughout the interim, we will continue to support our law enforcement and courts to ensure safety and justice for every Kentuckian, and I will continue to provide updates as we work toward legislation for the 2023 Regular Session.
