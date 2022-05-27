This Memorial Day weekend, we will remember the heroes who sacrificed everything for the
ideals and values that our country represents. Many see the holiday as a long weekend kicking off the summer, yet it is something much more. It isn’t about the cookouts or about being a three-
day weekend. We set aside this time to pay tribute to the courage of men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect their loved ones and those who call this great county home. Their bravery is the price paid for our nation, our freedom, and our democratic republic. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.
We are fortunate to have a rich military history. It is deeply woven into the fabric bounding this
beautiful Commonwealth together. Kentuckans call to service dates back further than even our nation’s, as the pioneers who called the Kentucky territory home fought with great
distinction in the French and Indian War. It continued through the American Revolution and into the 19 th century when more of our soldiers fought than any other state in the War of 1812.
Kentucky patriots have pushed back against the forces of evil around the world—leading the
fight in the Pacific, in Europe, and in the Middle East—to keep this country safe. They made the
ultimate sacrifice so that the greater good could prevail.
Kentuckians know freedom’s price. In fact, the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest
recognition, has been awarded to a total of 60 Kentuckians. That is why, on this and so many
other memorial days, we remember. And as we remember, I’d like to share a few stories lost in
time about heroes who donned camouflage and gave their lives in the cause of freedom. Morris E. Crain, Technical Sergeant, U.S. Army, of Ballard County, received the Medal of
Honor for his actions during the final days of World War II. Facing powerful German forces
across the Moder River in France, Crain’s outstanding valor helped Americans preserve the hard- won bridgehead. The Americans fell back from the house to house as the Germans pressed forward. When a house defended by some of his men came under deadly fire, he ordered his men to retreat. He held the position alone while bullets crashed through the walls and hit all around
him until the enemy destroyed the building.
John W. Collier, Corporal, U.S. Army received the Medal of Honor for his bravery in the breakout of the Pusan Perimeter during the Korean War. The Greenup County native and three fellow infantrymen volunteered and moved forward to neutralize an enemy machine-gun
position which was hampering the company’s advance, but they were halted twice. On the third attempt, Collier exposed himself ahead of his comrades and destroyed the enemy’s machine-gun
nest despite heavy barrages of fire. After rejoining his squad, an enemy grenade landed in their midst. Shouting a warning, he unhesitatingly threw himself upon the grenade and selflessly smothered its explosion, saving the others from death or injury.
Joe C. Paul, Lance Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps, went beyond the call of duty in the Vietnam
War.
The Whitley Countian received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions that saved the
lives of several fellow Marines. In a violent battle where his platoon was pinned down, wounded
marines could not move from their exposed positions and rejoin the rest of their platoon. Facing
almost certain death, Paul chose to disregard his safety and boldly dashed across the fire-swept
rice paddies, placed himself between his wounded comrades and the enemy, and delivered suppressive fire. He continued to divert the Viet Cong long enough for others to evacuate,
remaining in his exposed position until mortally wounded.
America truly is the land of the free and the home of the brave because of the noble sacrifice of
others to keep us safe. Without them, we would not be afforded the rights we have today. As we
all enjoy an extended weekend with friends and family, let us take time to reflect on these men
and women who gave everything they had to preserve our rights and protect our country.
As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181.
Feel free to contact me via email at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the LRC website www.legislature.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.