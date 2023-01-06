Rep. Timmy Truett of McKee will serve on the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment, House Education, House Small Business and Information Technology, and House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes tomorrow, according to an announcement this afternoon from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
“I’m really pleased with these assignments and ready to get to work when we go into session in January,” Truett said. “It is such a privilege to serve this district and to represent my friends and neighbors and the people of this community.”
House Economic Development and Workforce Investment: As the House Majority Caucus remains committed to making the state the best place to live and work, the Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee is critical to creating an environment that supports business growth, creation, and recruitment. Committee members also craft policies relating to the unemployment insurance program, worker safety, and workforce development.
House Education: As a member of the House Education Committee, Rep. Truett will deal directly with matters that pertain to public schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education. This includes curriculum, teacher qualifications, and accountability. The committee is also responsible for enacting policies relating to the State Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education.
House Small Business and Information Technology: The Small Business and Information Technology Committee works to ensure that state laws help foster an environment that supports small businesses and their employers. Committee members also address broadband Internet, information technology planning, and Internet service providers.
House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation: Tourism and Outdoor Recreation members oversee legislation that deals with tourism, travel promotion, fish and wildlife, hunting and fishing, boating, and horseback riding. The committee also addresses issues like laws that apply to billboards, recreational land use, and all-terrain vehicles.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne added. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. This session we will continue our efforts to lower taxes, look for ways to help Kentuckians and the state navigate record inflation, and continue fighting to protect the values that define our commonwealth.”
With these appointments, Rep. Timmy Truett is in a position to positively impact not only his district, but also the entire commonwealth. The 2023 Regular Session will convene on Tuesday, January 3 and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
Truett serves the state’s 89th House District, which includes all of Jackson, Lee, and Wolfe Counties and a portion of Laurel and Madison Counties.
