  Rep. Timmy Truett of McKee will serve on the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment, House Education, House Small Business and Information Technology, and House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes tomorrow, according to an announcement this afternoon from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.

    “I’m really pleased with these assignments and ready to get to work when we go into session in January,” Truett said. “It is such a privilege to serve this district and to represent my friends and neighbors and the people of this community.”

