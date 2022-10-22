A Week in Review: Legislators work on
child welfare, Medicaid, juvenile justice issues With just over two months left in the interim session, legislators are continuing to prepare for the 2023 Regular Session. This week’s committee meetings focused on some of the greatest challenges facing our state and provided an opportunity to discuss potential solutions.
Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee: Members discussed Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice (DOJJ), specifically concerns about safety and security in the six centers it operates across the state. According to Justice Cabinet officials, many of the problems
stem from staffing shortages. Behavioral problems are growing more violent, as recent riots, brawls, attacks on employees and public safety officials, and fires have proven. While the Department is looking at ways to increase security, including investing in body scanners and recruiting more staff, lawmakers on the committee have requested further examination. One point that attracted a great deal of attention is the longstanding policy that allows male and female prisoners to be housed together in the juvenile centers.
Child Welfare Oversight Committee: Legislators heard from three different child welfare agencies. They first heard from officials from the Kinship Families Coalition of Kentucky and Kentucky Youth Advocates about different types of kinship care in the state, and how the state
can better support kinship caregivers. They also heard about the KIDS Count Data Book, which is compiled by Kentucky Youth Advocates. This book is a breakdown by county of child welfare in each county and received some policy recommendations for future sessions. Last, legislators heard from the Children’s Alliance about the status of child welfare in Kentucky.
Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee: Legislators met to discuss concerns about the
lack of oversight in some residential care facilities. The committee was also briefed on Medicaid
reimbursement for behavioral health services organizations and outpatient behavioral health services. Presenters shared that Medicaid medical providers have not been able to respond to the increase in wages due to the labor market as they are in need of higher reimbursement rates. The legislature took the first step in addressing the problem last session by passing legislation aimed
at increasing provider wages.
Capital Planning Advisory Board: The board continued to identify school facility projects that
may need additional funding due to various factors, including inflation. The board also received an update on the Kentucky Department of Parks’ equipment needs. Kentucky has experienced
tragic events in Eastern and Western Kentucky, and our state parks have played a significant role in providing services during the times of need. Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee: In the committee’s fourth meeting this interim, the committee heard from the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy on
projects considered for funding from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board (KADB).
For the month of September, the KADB approved over $2 million for projects across Kentucky.
The committee also heard from the Farm Service Agency about drought assistance programs. The national drought monitor is used to determine whether a county is eligible for drought relief funding. For example, if a county is experiencing severe drought (a D2 designation) for 8
consecutive weeks, they may qualify for the Livestock Forage Program (LFP). The drought monitor is updated every week and last week, 9 counties in western Kentucky were designated as having areas with severe drought. Along with LFP, the Farm Service Agency offers other
programs such as the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-Raised Fish
(ELAP) and the Noninsured Assistance Program (NAP).
