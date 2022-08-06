be

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

  It’s back to school time here in the Commonwealth and around the nation. I

know it’s a busy time for myself and everyone this time of year. I know my staff is extremely happy to return to normal coming out of the Covid pandemic. I’m very excited that our students can return to a school experience that resembles the days before Covid. Whether you are an elementary, middle, high school, or college student, I’d like to take this opportunity to say I hope you have an amazing school

Recommended for you