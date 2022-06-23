A report released this week shows that Kentucky’s fatal drug overdose rate has gone up 15% in
the last year. It is a national and statewide problem, with Kentucky’s rate mirroring the nationwide overdose numbers. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2021 there were an estimated 107,622 overdose deaths across the nation, which is about a 15% increase from 2020. These heartbreaking results show an epidemic plaguing our biggest cities and smallest towns. From Perry County to Estill to Jefferson we are seeing some of the highest numbers of drug overdose deaths in history. It has become almost impossible to find someone who has not
been affected by this epidemic in some way.
We have made strides in increasing the availability of resources and work in our communities to address this problem, but even as we update laws and provide resources, those who deal this powerful poison continue to reinvent the ways they can spread addiction. We must continue to work on this issue.
On an episode of Kentucky Educational Television’s Kentucky Tonight last week, the executive
director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) explained there has been a dramatic increase in the use of methamphetamine (meth). Those creating and selling the drugs have increased their use of meth because of how cheap it is to make, and many times they will
cut it with fentanyl. Often, those buying opioids on the street have no clue the drug has been cut with fentanyl, and out of the 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021, fentanyl was identified in 1,639 of them. Methamphetamine was identified in 1,075 of the drug overdose deaths. It is clear there is a strong correlation between the increase of both fentanyl and meth, and health and law officials are worried about the increase of the two on the streets.
In the report released by the OCDP, another main reason was given for this concerning trend.
Over two short years, deaths have gone from 1,316 in 2019 to 2,250 in 2021, and right in the
middle of that was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated
already rising drug use across the state. People were isolated from their support systems, and
their anxiety about the economy and health increased dramatically, creating a harmful
environment for those already struggling with addiction and recovery.
In the last couple of years, we have passed legislation to address the rise of drug use and
overdose deaths in Kentucky. This past session, we passed HB 215, also known as Dalton’s Law.
Dalton’s Law enhances the penalty for importing carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives to
a Class C Felony. The measure increases time served for both the importing and the aggravated
trafficking of fentanyl and related substances from a minimum of 50 percent served to a minimum of 85 percent. It is important we hold those accountable who are bringing this deadly drug into our state, not the users. We also passed SB 56, also known as the Opioid Antagonist
legislation. This measure defines “opioid antagonist” as naloxone or any United States Food and Drug Administration-approved opioid antagonist designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The measure ensures that as other antagonists come to the market, they will be able to be used to reverse an overdose.
We also passed two key pieces of legislation to address this crisis during the 2021 Regular Session and we are beginning to see these policies implemented by the executive branch. HB 7 establishes a Kentucky Recovery Ready Community Certification Program for cities and
counties. The purpose of the certification program is to provide a quality measure of a city or county’s recovery programs to assure the availability of high-quality recovery programs for those
working to overcome substance use disorder, as well as to ensure resources are used effectively throughout the state. We learned this week that Volunteers of America will be working to administer this program and I am hopeful to see it up and working soon. Another measure we
passed was SB 51, which increases immediate access to lifesaving treatment. The measure eliminates the need for prior authorization before treatment with methadone, buprenorphine, or naltrexone can be used to treat a substance abuse. SB 51 also requires insurers to annually report
the number and type of providers that have prescribed medication for addiction treatment to
insured individuals in order to provide a better idea of how this treatment is used.
Additional resources will also come as our Commonwealth receives its portion of the Opioid Settlement. Early estimates put Kentucky’s portion of the $26 billion settlement at $483 million. The state’s portion will be split evenly between local governments and the state. Under the terms of legislation we approved in 2021, an advisory board will help determine how best to invest the state’s portion to build awareness and help prevent and treat addiction.
We will continue our work to increase access to prevention and treatment services. In the meantime, if you or anyone you know is seeking help please visit findhelpnowky.org or call 1- 833-8KY-HELP. The hotline can provide information on a variety of services and help identify
the best next step to recovery.
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached
here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Timmy.Truett@LRC.KY.GOV. If you would like more information about any of these committees or legislative actions, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov.
