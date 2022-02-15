As a legislator, I receive hundreds of phone calls, emails, letters, and social media messages each week. This session, the one issue that I hear the most about is the motor vehicle tax assessment. You may have already seen news reports about a notice issued by the Department of Revenue in January that advised county Property Valuation Administrators (PVAs) of an increase in the value of motor vehicles. This week, the House acted to prevent that increase from happening, and I am hopeful the bill will clear the remaining hurdles to become law soon.
The news is unprecedented since cars, trucks, and other vehicles rarely increase in value over time. After all, we have all heard the old saying about how cars depreciate the moment you drive them off the lot. However, the increase was even more unusual because it was estimated to be an astonishing 40 percent over last year’s assessment value.
This increase is the result of a decision made years ago by the state that did not become evident until the pandemic-related supply shortages led to increased vehicle costs. Vehicles are assessed based on a couple of factors. The first is, of course, what it is worth on the market. However, there is another determinate of these rates—the standard value. Under current law, PVAs must use a standardized measure when assessing the value of motor vehicles for tax purposes, defined by statute as the “average trade-in value.” However, since 2009, the Department of Revenue has defined “average trade-in” to mean a higher valuation of “clean trade-in.” In simple terms, you might be driving a car in decent condition, but they are taxing you for a vehicle in far better shape.
As I mentioned, this is particularly troubling because we are all aware that the cost of vehicles has increased dramatically over the past year. In fact, economists cite it as one of the leading factors in the inflation we face today.
The bill we approved on Wednesday of this week, HB 6, would require Property Valuation Administrators (PVAs) under the Kentucky Department of Revenue to use the average trade-in value as the standard measure for assessing a vehicle’s value for tax purposes. This is a common sense change that simply ensures the administration follows the intent of existing law. As passed, the bill allows taxpayers to pay the 2021 amount in 2022, rather than the increased amount. The measure also requires that the difference between the two amounts be refunded to anyone who already paid motor vehicle tax this year.
HB 6 would clarify that the PVA must have appropriate documentation from the vehicle registrant showing the vehicle does not fit the standard definition if a different value is used to assess a vehicle, for example, when improvements or special features have been added that increase value.
Many Kentuckians are already facing rising costs on groceries and other necessities. The last thing they need is for their own state government to get greedy and take advantage of the supply shortage to collect more taxes. HB 6 is now in the Senate awaiting their consideration. I would like to see it move to the Governor’s desk quickly to avoid further overpayments by Kentuckians.
Wesley’s Fish and Wildlife Bill Passes House Committee: During today’s (2/10) meeting, members of the House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee voted to approve legislation sponsored by Representative Bill Wesley that would update the hunting and fishing licensing system and aid the Department of Fish and Wildlife (KDFWR) in launching a cellphone App.
The measure, HB 344, allows KDFWR to use third-party vendors to launch a cellphone App. The App would be used to encourage people to become more involved in outdoor sports and recreational activities. It would also allow individuals to purchase a hunting or fishing license directly from their cellphone and help sportsmen and sportswomen access important information.
“This App would allow those interested in outdoor sports to have the Department of Fish and Wildlife at their fingertips,” Wesley said. “It is more than buying a license or hunting tags, it would help take our state’s great tradition of hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation to another level and even a new generation of individuals who are used to accessing everything through a click of a button on their phone. I’m also looking forward to how much more accessible information will be for those who travel here to enjoy what we have to offer an easy way to access information.”
KDFWR is unique among state agencies in that it is funded primarily through the sale of licenses and other outdoor fees and receives no General Fund dollars. License sales in 2020 generated $12.3 million in revenue.
It is very important for every business to leverage the potential impact of cellphone Apps in the 21st century, most especially using a mobile-centric approach. Statistically, cellphone Apps tend to increase sales and purchase frequency.
HB 344 would also remove the requirement that a person under 16 has to have the permission of his or her guardian to obtain a youth statewide hunting license. Although, it would still require a guardian to be present when the youth license holder is hunting. “I want more people involved in the wonderful resources that our state has to offer,” Wesley said.
