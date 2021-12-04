From Representative Bill Wesley
While I traditionally use my legislative updates to share with you what we are doing in Frankfort, I would like to turn the tables and use this one to seek your opinion on some of the issues facing our Commonwealth. Below is my 2022 Regular Session Legislative Questionnaire, which I hope you will take a few moments to complete. Please understand that I am not endorsing any of these proposals. Instead, the questions are based on pre-filed bills and other proposals being discussed. By sharing your opinions on these issues, you will help me better represent our district.
I hope you will take a few moments and complete this questionnaire and mail it to my Frankfort office at 702 Capital Avenue, Annex Room 332, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 or email it to me at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. If you would prefer an online version, it is available on my page at the legislature’s website. Just go to the Legislators tab on legislature.ky.gov and you will see us listed in alphabetical order.
1. What do you feel are priority areas for state spending? Please rank in order of importance, with one your highest priority.
____ Jobs
____ Education
____ COVID-19 Recovery
____ Opioid Epidemic
____ Public Pension Liability
____ Roads and Bridges (Infrastructure)
____ Medicaid
____ Public Health Programs (Excluding Medicaid)
____ Public Safety (Law Enforcement)
____ Other
2. Do you support the Biden administration’s mandate that requires employees of companies with 100 or more employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test regularly?
____ Yes
____ No
____ Undecided
3. Do you believe that government should mandate that employers require their employees to be vaccinated?
____ Yes
____ No
____ Undecided
4. How would you describe Kentucky’s current economy?
___ Strong
___ Growing
___ Steady
___ Failing
5. For the first time in state history, the legislature funded the entire cost of full-day kindergarten in the current budget. Until now, the state funded half the cost and school districts made up the remaining expense with local taxes and/or tuition. Do you support funding the full cost of kindergarten in Kentucky’s public schools in the next budget?
____ Yes
____ No
____ Undecided
6. Do you believe Kentucky should restore the voting rights of convicted felons who have completed their sentences?
___ Yes
___ No
___ Undecided
7. How would you describe the condition of roads and bridges in our area?
____ Poor
____ Fair
____ Good
____ Excellent
8. Do you support modernizing Kentucky’s gasoline tax to ensure that owners of hybrid and electric vehicles pay their fair share toward the construction of roads and bridges?
____ Yes
____ No
____ Undecided
9. What is the main source of media that you rely on for information about the legislature and other current events?
____ Online Media
____ Social Media
____ Television News
____ Print Newspapers
____ Interest Groups
____ Talk Radio
____ Word of Mouth
____ Other _______________________________________________________
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Bill.Wesley@LRC.KY.GOV. If you would like more information about the legislature, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov.
