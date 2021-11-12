From State Rep. Bill Wesley:
As a statesman and a pastor, I can attest that it’s easy to get caught up in the now: we’re scrambling to catch up, our eyes are glued to a screen, and small moments are set aside for our routine day to day lives. Yet, some days we need to set aside time to recall the great and hopeful moments.
Much of our time as legislators is spent attending committee meetings, where presenters show slideshows of information and facts to guide our decisions. However, there’s a lot of value in experiencing firsthand issues facing our education system.
This is just one of the reasons why I supported HCR 25 in the 2021 Regular Session, which created the Principal for the Day program. This initiative allows community members to get a behind-the-scenes look at the classroom and a better understanding of all the difficulties that come with working in education. So for my birthday this year, I took a stroll through the halls of Lee County Elementary, offering kids encouragement, high fives, and fist bumps. The kindergartners really enjoyed them! And, of course, I was asked about what a state representative does.
The great objective of this program is a commitment to bringing more role models to the classroom. I know Principal Carol Napier shares my passion for ensuring our kids are safe and healthy. After visiting classes all morning, I was pleased to help educators and students perform fire drills in ways that reduce exposure to disastrous situations.
I left Lee Elementary feeling very proud to stand before true role models: our teachers, principals, and local leaders. We see Kentucky’s character and spirit in our young people. Children come to school in the caterpillar stage, destined to fly. These role models, however, are tasked to kindle passions, help deepen an understanding of values, and prepare students for productive and successful careers. These are future leaders who are learning right here in our community.
As always, I hope you will not hesitate to reach out to me to share your thoughts on the issues coming before us in Frankfort. As always, our district will not be neglected. Please feel free contact me anytime at bill.wesley@lrc.ky.gov.
