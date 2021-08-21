From Representative Bill Wesley: As your state representative, I live by the creed that our district will not be neglected as long as I can make a difference. I cannot stand by and ignore the concerns and questions of my constituents. I want to work with folks to help resolve any issues. Several individuals have expressed their concerns to me about the safety of the water in Beattyville.
I think we can all agree that this water issue is not anything new, and there are many people in our community who just do not trust the water. Can you blame them? The water is brown, has a terrible smell, and continues to be inconsistent. Many residents have been faced with multiple boil water advisories. Many continue to boil their bath water as they are scared of contracting e-coli or other bacteria. These actions are a sign of major problems with the water quality.
While I am concerned for all of those impacted by the terrible water quality, I have a massive concern for those young children in our community. School-aged children in Lee County are forced to wash their hands at school, sometimes eat the school lunch, and drink the water provided at school. If the quality is bad at home, it is bad at their school too. We should not be using taxpayer dollars to provide students with bottled water when they are already forced to pay for public water.
Last week, the Division of Water of the Kentucky Environment and Energy Cabinet released a water quality report indicating the Lee County water is Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) acceptable. Both Mayor Jackson and County Judge Executive Caudill agree that there is an issue, but they place the blame on the local operating plant and claim that the water quality is at optimal level. The plant operators are extremely hard workers that continue to do everything they can even though requesting bulbs and filters for years now.
Recently, I visited the local water facility to encourage the operators to talk to the people who know this plant like the back of their hand. I greatly appreciate Ray Crabtree for volunteering his time and knowledge to get quality water to our community. When I voted to spend $250 million on water projects in the Commonwealth, I had our community of Beattyville on my mind. While I appreciate that the county has applied for a grant from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) to improve water operations, it is vital that we ensure the federal money is being spent wisely. The local water operating will receive their grant money at the beginning of September 2021.\
As a member of the House Standing Committee on Tourism and Outdoor Recreation, I am a big advocate for tourism in the Commonwealth. I have met twice with the Lee County Main Street manager about building up tourism in our community.
It will continue to be difficult to draw in tourists when officials have been negligent of one of the basic necessities: water.
These water issues have stirred up many past problems. It is far past the time to move forward and get clean water to these folks. I want to help get the pallets of water out to the people who need it. We have thousands of water bottles just sitting in a building.
That water could be helping people! I want to serve our community well, and that means working with the local residents and the elected officials to improve the community.
I remain hopeful that we can work together to fix this enormous problem. The people of Beattyville deserve better and should get it.
As always, it is an honor for me to serve as your state representative and to make your views known in Frankfort. Please feel free to reach out to me with questions, comments, or concerns about issues our community is facing. “Our district will not be neglected”
