Legislators return to Frankfort on March 29 and 30 to vote on a handful of bills left this session and consider overriding vetoes issued by the Governor. The Governor had from Wednesday, March 17, and concluded on March 27. During this time period, the Governor considers legislation passed thus far, and will either sign or veto the bill.
As of Friday morning, the Governor vetoed a total of 29 bills this session, 21 of which during the veto period. I expect there will be more issued after my deadline for this piece. Either way, our goal remains the same - to enact good long-term public policy and restore common sense to our state government.
Among the bills vetoed this week is HB 258 which creates a new, fully funded hybrid tier for new teachers within the Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement System (KTRS). The result of numerous meetings with education stakeholders, this bill would partially address the skyrocketing costs of funding KTRS while still providing competitive retirement benefits.
To put it into perspective, the $12 billion state budget we approved this session includes $1.15 billion for the KTRS fund, almost twice what is required by law but every dime is necessary to keep the fund alive. The proposed new tier includes a stabilization fund that prevents the pension from being underfunded and a combination of defined benefit and defined contribution approaches.
We chose to do this because teachers are not allowed to participate in Social Security, so a defined benefit approach is critical to ensuring a consistent benefit. Regardless of what some might say, this bill does NOT affect current KTRS members. New hires who start their career after January 1, 2022 would automatically go into this new tier. I think it is important to note that no education group opposed this measure when it passed.
The Governor also vetoed HB 563 which includes two major provisions intended to provide parents and guardians a historic opportunity to choose which public school system best meets the needs of their children. First, this measure allows SEEK funds to follow a student to other public school districts and requires public school districts to develop a plan for accepting non-district students. In essence, the Support Education Excellence and Knowledge (SEEK) funding will follow a student to any eligible public school district they choose to attend.
Second, this measure creates Education Opportunity Accounts (EOA) to provide financial assistance to families at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. These accounts could be used to pay tuition at all public schools as well as private schools in counties with 90,000 or more people and used to provide tutoring, therapy, transportation, testing and a number of other tools.
This bill does not eliminate funding for public education nor does it add any unnecessary burdens. Instead, this bill provides an option to the typical one-size-fits all approach in an attempt to help all children reach their potential.
SB 65 allows the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee to serve its purpose, and nullifies deficient regulations. The Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee meets monthly during the interim to track and mark deficient regulations. However when the committee finds a deficient regulation, the regulation can still go into effect.
This measure would nullify the deficient regulations and provide incentive to the Executive Branch to carry out the will of the General Assembly.
After meeting during the interim, the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee found three regulations deficient and recommended they be nullified by the Cabinet. This measure is incredibly important because it allows a statutory subcommittee to serve its purpose and provide legislative oversight.
The Governor claims that part of this measure would deprive Kentucky children of essential food assistance, but we need to remain mindful that the regulations that would be nullified under this bill effect non-custodial parents that are behind on their child support, not the custodial parent.
If there is a child living in the house of the non-custodial parent, the parent could go to court, where the Judge could issue an order that they receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit. However, most times when the non-custodial parent is behind on their child support, children living with the custodial parent are not getting the benefits they need, and the burden is placed solely on the custodial parent.
HB 312 alleviates local governments from being inundated with open records requests. Under the current law, local governments have to respond to open record requests whether they come from a reputable source, or an out of state blogger. This puts a tremendous burden on our local governments as they lack the manpower or the funding to employ more staff for this purpose.
This measure would restrict open records requests to only residents of the Commonwealth or news-gathering organizations. It would also limit access to records of elected officials, including the privacy of our constituents who contact us for assistance. Rest assured, our intent in HB 312 is not to dismantle the Open Records Act. In fact, the Open Records Act remains totally intact after this provision, instead it simplifies the process to file an open records request, and the process of the local government or agency to fulfill the request.
As I mentioned previously, while we will consider the Governor’s stance on these bills, we will also consider the opportunity to override vetoes, and continue to strive to make Kentucky the best place to live, work and raise a family. Now more than ever, it is important enact good long-term public policy and restore common sense to our state government.
As always, am grateful to serve this district and our communities. If you are needing assistance or have any questions, I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. You can keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky Legislature Home Page at legislature.ky.gov.
