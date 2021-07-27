From Representative Bill Wesley- Last week provided a great deal of food for thought as several Interim Joint Committees (IJCs) met to continue preparing for the 2022 Regular Session. Among the topics we are considering are hiring and retention issues facing our state and local law enforcement agencies, federal funding to help make quality child care more accessible, and the redistricting of judicial and legislative offices.
I always like to share a look back at the week, but I hope you will reach out for more information and feel free to watch the committee meetings on YouTube by searching “KY LRC Committee Meetings” or on Kentucky Educational Television (KET) at ket.org/legislature. KET does not cover all committee meetings, but the YouTube channel will have what KET does not.
IJC on Local Government: Committee members discussed ongoing hiring and retention challenges experienced by local police departments. Like many other sectors of our economy, there is a shortage in candidates looking to enter law enforcement. Members also heard from representatives of the Henderson Police Department about how that city has been tackling the problem. With simple incentives like frequently updating the tools and technology they depend on for their jobs and allowing deputies to take their squad car home, this department has seen a dramatic increase in deputies staying for more than the benchmark of three years. The committee also heard from the Association of Chiefs of Police, and learned about Pre and Post COVID operations of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
IJC on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection: Members of the Interim Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection met to discuss the impact COVID-19 is having on Kentucky’s emergency medical services as well as the Kentucky State Police and other first responders. Though shutdowns during the pandemic slowed down daily life for almost everyone, emergency medical services (EMS), law enforcement, and firefighters saw an uptick in runs, calls, and crimes. Interestingly enough, EMS services used the crisis as an opportunity to create a pilot program to test the expansion of telemedicine. EMS responders used this to train for a more preventative type of treatment hoping to improve healthcare across the state. Board members stated that this was proven effective in cost savings as well. Kentucky State Police reported seeing a rise in all crimes except for arson, especially while folks began teleworking and staying home.
All groups attested to a need for more personal protective equipment and better pay to resolve the recruitment and retention issues within their departments. Out of nearly 800 fire departments in Kentucky, 80 percent are volunteer and the rest are paid. Members asked if possible future legislation creating a tax credit would help increase both concerns, to which they agreed. Though it is currently a state regulation that convicted felons must not be allowed to join these departments, all agreed that this second chance could help them increase their numbers.
IJC on State Government: The Interim Joint Committee on State Government heard an update on redistricting plans and received a report from the Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court about their requests for redistricting. Kentucky’s circuit court districts have not been redrawn in more than a century, you can imagine how the population has changed during that time. The committee also heard the results of a new experience study of the Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement System (TRS). Experience studies basically use past “experience” to better define what we can expect in the future. The results indicated significant changes to the future projections. One change lowered the investment return projection for all plans from 7.5 percent to 7.1 percent. Another change was lowering the payroll growth projection to 2.7 percent. The change will increase the unfunded liability of TRS by $3 billion, resulting in a likely request of more than $200 million more in additional state funding each year. This year’s entire budget is approximately $12 billion, with just at $1.13 billion going towards TRS. You can imagine what an additional $200 million a year will do.
IJC on Health, Welfare, and Family Services: At this month’s meeting, members learned that Kentucky has been awarded $763 Million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically dedicated to child care. $470 million is designated to support child care programs through hardships to ensure they can keep their doors open. Other allotments will go towards one-time increases in provider payments and building up childcare in our underserved areas. This funding is critical to keeping our childcare providers across the state open. Even before the pandemic, parents in our state’s most rural area struggled to find quality child care. By keeping these centers open and working to open new centers in underserved areas, parents can return to the workforce, and we can continue to recover from the pandemic. Access to quality childcare is closely linked to workforce participation rates, and I hope that this funding will significantly help our states economically by allowing parents to work.
