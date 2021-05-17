LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

By State Representative Bill Wesley
The month of May is now upon us and with it, along with the elevated pollen count, is high school graduation. This particular column is normally used to update you on legislative activity, but I wanted to also use it to offer some encouragement to those graduating this year. I know that if you are reading this you might be the parent or the grandparent of a recent graduate. If you are, please let them read these words as they transition from this part of their journey to the next.
If I were to address the graduating classes of 2021, I would point out how unique the end of their grade school journey has been. Think about it. The end of their junior year saw the arrival of a once in a lifetime worldwide pandemic. What would have otherwise been just another year ended up connecting them with students across the globe having the same experiences. They saw lockdowns. They saw isolation from their friends. The end of their school year was like nothing seen in generations.
Their senior year has been just as unique. When and if they returned to in-person learning, they wore masks. They distanced themselves in the hallways. They were learning with a cloud hanging over their heads. We all were. That, to me, is what life is all about. We learn as we go. Whether it be in a classroom setting or in our day to day lives, we never stop learning. And that is what I want to talk to you 2021 seniors about. Never stop learning. Never stop doing. Never stop moving forward. But just because you are still moving forward, it does not mean you have to move away.
We have so many talented young people here in the 91st District. I see you. I want you to know that there are options for you right here at home. Whether you join the military and eventually come home like I did or if you reach out to any one of the numerous local hiring opportunities in this region, talent retention is a focus of my tenure as a legislature. As your legislative representative from this area, I want to be able to facilitate your talent with local companies wanting to hire you.
I want to work with our recent and future graduates to be able to implement what I am calling the 91st Initiative. I want you to be able to contact my office and let us help you find local and regional companies that need talent now. College is not for everyone. A four year degree is important to have and it will open up a lot of doors for you and your family. But so will an apprenticeship. A career in the military will open doors for you as well. But if you are graduating high school and you want to stay close to your family and many of your neighbors and friends, this initiative I am planning will help you stay here and use your talents to help not just the 91st District but also this region and this state.
In the coming weeks, I will be announcing some of the companies that are ready to hire and train you now. Your journey is just beginning. In the coming years you will continue to mature and become the person you are supposed to be. You don’t have to have it all figured out right now. I know I didn’t whenever I graduated. Even at my age now, I still don’t have all the answers. But that’s why it is important for us to work together to find the answers. I hope and I pray that the 91st Initiative will help us do that.
As always, “our district will not be neglected.” If you are reading this and you are a recent graduate, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues as you start this journey in life. If you are reading this and know a recent graduate, let them know what we are trying to accomplish in the 91st District. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information about any legislation passed in these last few remaining days of the 2021 Legislative Session, please visit the legislature’s website legislature.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.