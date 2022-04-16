State’s priorities met with fiscally responsible budget
After almost an entire year’s worth of work, this week the House and Senate signed off on a $31 billion budget proposal that many on both sides of the aisle in both chambers are calling the best, most fiscally conservative, and needs-driven budget in generations. The proposal, HB 1, includes record funding for education, a continued commitment to the state’s budget reserve trust fund, and pay increases for the Kentucky State Police, state employees, and social workers, as well as resources for local school districts to provide pay increases to their employees.
I have heard from some teachers who questioned why we did not include a raise for them in the budget. While mandating local districts give pay raises might have been good politics, it would have been bad policy. Classroom teachers, aides, guidance counselors, cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers, school administrators, and others who serve in our schools are employed directly by districts. Instead, in HB 1 we provided local districts with an additional $525,882,000 in the first year, and even more in the second year of the budget. Consider that a 1% pay increase for all school employees statewide would cost an estimated $47 million and you will understand that we appropriated more than enough for districts to both provide raises and address other priorities.
I am glad to share that the budget includes no fee or tax increases and paves the way for another measure (HB 8) that would allow our state to eliminate the state income tax incrementally over time. The budget also maintains state bond debt under the 6% level considered best practice and places $250 million to take Kentucky’s budget reserve trust fund to $1.75 billion.
The budget reserve trust fund serves as our state’s savings account and can be used to take advantage of opportunities as well as meet emergency needs.
Anyone who questions what our priorities are can find the answer within the pages of HB 1, but here are a few examples:
Education Funding: HB 1 commits $4.5 billion in General Fund dollars in each fiscal year to kindergarten through 12th grade public education. To be clear, this does not include the more than $1 billion we committed in each year of the budget for the teacher’s pension fund. It does include an increase in per pupil funding, $130 million for full funding for kindergarten, $274.5 million in transportation funding, salary supplements, and $7.4 million to support school-based mental health programs. Also, we provided additional funding available to replace aging and inadequate school facilities and build 23 new local area vocational education centers in communities across the state.
Economic Opportunity: HB 1 includes millions for workforce development initiatives, $100 million for business site development in rural areas, and approximately $55 million to provide water and wastewater projects at economic development sites. The bill also includes unprecedented funding for public universities and community colleges and technical schools. The transportation budget, separate from HB 1, includes $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to local governments to continue upgrading aging and inadequate water infrastructure statewide. An additional $10 million will be committed to address issues with water infrastructure in rural areas.
Health & Family Services: The budget proposal provides more than $36 million over two years in funding necessary to implement the Public Health Transformation Act (HB 129/2020) to ensure public health departments are financially able to continue serving communities. It also includes raises for social workers, totaling approximately $25.6 million increase in the first year and a $61.7 million increase in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, 2023. HB 1 also increases the reimbursement rate of 1915c (Michelle P, Home and Community Based Services) waiver services, boosts reimbursement rates for child care assistance and expands funding for the Senior Meals Program.
Public Pensions: Pensions are a tough topic. They are complicated and the money we spend on them certainly does not create the same level of excitement as a new road or water project, broadband or education funding. However, they are critical to ensuring we have the public workforce to provide state services. I want to make it clear that HB 1 makes the actuarially required contributions (ARC) to both the teacher’s retirement ($2.15 billion) and state employee retirement funds ($2.4 billion). The ARC level is considerably more than is required by statute but meets the actuarially required contribution rate, but every dime is necessary since both are in grave shape. As of December, the KERS and KTRS face a combined $26.9 billion in pension debt. The Kentucky Employees Retirement System stands at 18.4 percent funded, one of the nation’s worst rates and less than a fifth of what they need to meet our commitment to state retirees. While the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky is in better shape at 65.6 percent, it still comes up woefully short.
We are committed to doing what is right for Kentucky and we must get it right the first time. After all, you can only spend a dollar once and these dollars belong to the hardworking people of this state. Kentuckians are already facing the staggering cost of inflation in almost every aspect of their lives – including groceries, gas, and utilities. The last thing they need is for their state government to go on a spending spree. We could have spent more and some wanted us to do just that, but instead we chose to spend carefully and live within our means. I do not think you will find a more effective, more strategic budget.
We will finish the 2022 Regular Session on April 14. Shortly afterwards, work will begin on monitoring the budget’s implementation with an eye towards next session and the next budget we will adopt in 2024.
As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov.
