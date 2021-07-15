Kentucky homeowners, renters and business owners who had property damage or loss caused by the severe storms from Feb. 27 to March 14 may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.
Less than two weeks remain to apply until the July 23 registration deadline.
If you live in one of the 31 counties included in the Kentucky federal disaster declaration for Individual Assistance, you can apply, update your contact information, ask questions about a letter from FEMA, get information about FEMA home inspections, or learn how to appeal a FEMA decision by:
Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov
Downloading the FEMA app by texting ANDROID or APPLE to 43362; or
Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are available during those hours (press 2 for Spanish).
Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should provide their specific number assigned to that service.
It is important that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
The counties designated for Individual Assistance are Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
You should have the following information available to register:
Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;
Current mailing address, telephone number, Social Security number;
Your insurance information;
Total household annual income;
Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts for direct deposit; and
A description of
disaster damage and losses.
For more information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.