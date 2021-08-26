After closely following the comments of 91st District Representative Bill Wesley in local papers and on his Facebook page since Beattyville Water issues became a Facebook hot topic a few weeks ago, it is clear, he has absolutely taken the bull by the horns and drummed up public interest and outrage on the issue of water quality.
After reading many comments in all the medias, and a night of prayer, it seems reasonable to suggest that it might be time for Pastor Bill to revisit the scriptures:
This is from 2 Corinthians: 17 But, “Let the one who boasts boast in the Lord.”[b] 18 For it is not the one who commends himself who is approved, but the one whom the Lord commends. After reading many comments over the months, he appears to spend a huge amount of time talking about what “I” stand for, what “I” believe, and what “I” have done. Perhaps reading verse 18 closely is in order.
To Representative Wesley, there is a time to be in the pulpit focused on a message of faith and a time a time to roll up your sleeves and work with fellow officials to address all community concerns instead of seeing yourself as the answer to everyone’s prayers.
There is also evidence that Representative Wesley has a sometimes-tenuous affiliation with the truth. He has misrepresented several issues and offered opinions on things that are completely untrue.The examples are numerous, but let’s focus on two in his recent Legislative Update comments.
Over the course of the water quality issue, we have had two short discussions, one on the phone right after a Facebook post and a face to face before the public meeting. Since those two discussions, he felt confident in saying that the Judge Executive “place(d) the blame on the local operating plant and claim(s) the water quality is at optimum level”. I can say with 100% confidence and my hand on the Bible I never said anything like that. In fact, I have said repeatedly, the issue of discolored water appears to be associated with numerous breaks and pump pressure drops associated with this Spring and Summer’s recent floods, but testing has shown it to be safe overall if water is clear, and at no time characterized the water quality as optimal.
Another comment, that his efforts as a member of The House Standing Committee on Tourism and Recreation are difficult because “Officials have been negligent of one of the basic necessities: water” is another untruth. In his passionate arrogance, he completely ignores the records and inspections of multiple agencies, all responsible for providing safe water over the years, who have worked with local officials. His assertion that local officials have been negligent is his opinion, but in the face of every measurable data point for water safety, is also a bald-faced lie.
Do we have problems? Absolutely. As do all water systems. Can we get better? No argument, we can. And bringing in the Kentucky Division of Water, Kentucky Rural Water Association, and Tank Inspectors to assess and help are all examples of doing better. So are efforts by Beattyville Water to improve transparency with customers. One of the realities we in local government have to deal with when providing public water, sewage, ambulance, solid waste, or any service, is that we have to compete for grants and weigh the maintenance and benefits against what people can and are willing to pay in service and tax costs.
Will the public outcry he has echoed help? Yes it will. That is a political reality. Responsible actions taken by Beattyville Water as they work with agencies and inspectors to continue to identify problems and coordinate with Lee County Officials, the Kentucky River Area Development District, State Senator, and Representative, and Federal Officials will ensure we get everything we can for our community. When Representative Wesley moves on to another cause, with no responsibility for managing the cost of services or the local tax base, local government will still be here working with everyone to address concerns of about 2,600 customers on the water system, and balance how much all are willing to pay for services and be taxed for.
There is a common statement often used by Representative Wesley “Our District will not be neglected”. That is laudable motivation, but let me offer, Lee County and Beattyville are not being neglected. They know us and listen to us in Frankfort, at Area Development Districts, in Regional Nonprofit Offices, in Senate and Congressional Offices, and in neighboring communities. Also, Representative Wesley, thank you for being willing to work together with local officials to address our “enormous problems”. Here is a suggestion to consider. The path to building a bridge might not be achievable, as long as your narrative sings your praises while misquoting local officials and labeling us as “negligent”.
Respectfully, Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
