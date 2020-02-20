What does it take to become a student of the month? It means getting your brain and body ready to learn. It means paying attention, learning how to take notes, doing your homework on time and well,....looking for every opportunity to learn. But it takes more than just good study habits. It also means being a great classmate, making people feel good about themselves, not bad; being helpful and respectful to teachers and fellow students even if you feel they are being mean.
The Student of the Month is selected by the teachers of Lee County High School. Mrs. Joli King calls high school teachers and ask them if they would like to nominate anyone for Student of the Month. After a selection is made, Mrs.King presents congratulatory cards to the nominated students and recognizes their achievement by posting their names on the lunch room wall for everyone to see.
The following are the High School Students of the Month for February 2020
- Anna Moore
- Kory Napier
- Makisha Botner
- Emily Tutt
- Michoel Spencer
- Andrew Dutcher
- Shaelyn Frye
- Wesley Mays
- Alison Reece
- Rebekah Turner
- Dylan Williams
- Hana Brandenburg
- Jaiden Hunter
- Chucky Hobbs
- Maggie Bishop
- Austin Charles
- Chasity Gentry
- Erin Mcintosh
- Dylan Colwell
- Cayley Land
- Timothy Napier
- Amanda Williamson
