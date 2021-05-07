COVID-19 Vaccines Save Lives: As a practicing pharmacist in Lee County for over 46 years, I feel compelled to encourage everyone 16 and older in our area to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, Lee County has only 1,961 people fully vaccinated which represents 29.05% of our population. So far, we have had 1,271 positive COVID-19 cases and an alarming 26 deaths. There are three COVID-19 vaccines that have been given FDA and CDC approval to stop this pandemic that so far has taken the lives of 577,000 Americans. The COVID-19 vaccines are remarkably effective against the coronavirus.
In large clinical trials that enrolled tens of thousands of people, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lowered the chance of developing COVID-19 by around 95% as compared to placebo injections. These two vaccines require two doses whereas the J&J vaccine only requires one dose. The J&J vaccine studies show a 66% efficacy against moderate-to-severe illness but an 85% effective rate against severe disease. Protect yourself, your family and anyone you come in contact with by getting one of the COVID-19 vaccines today. Appointments are available at various locations including all six of our Jordan Drug pharmacies in the area.
Rosemary C. Smith, R.Ph.
