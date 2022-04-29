By Kara Thorpe, Editor
Get tickets now to attend the upcoming Festival of the Mewz this August 26th-27th in Hardshell, KY. Music, art, food trucks, primitive camping, educational and entrepreneurial resources for local artists can all be found at the Mewz along with local recording artist and songwriter James Overbee.
Overbee will be kicking off the festival and open the show on Friday Aug. 26th at noon. James Overbee of the Brush Creek area of Lee County is an Americana/folk/roots artist and lead singer of his band “The Talking Machine”. His debut CD “Stayin’ In Touch” on Kindred Records is an album of all original songs telling moving stories of life, joy and pain, lost and found love, with numerous twists and turns in the road typical of many folk singer/songwriters.
Reviewers say “He’s the valley and shade voice of the Dust Bowl Blues and he’s just what every audience around has been looking for...he’s hillbilly with a pinch of Neil Young, he’s folk with his roots in Bill Monroe! - Sasha Colette, Americana Crossroads”, WMKY 90.3 FM, Morehead, Kentucky.
Overbee has written over 1000 songs and has recorded, performed on and released numerous albums either with vocals, acoustic guitar or harmonica. He has made appearances on various radio and tv programs along with festivals, clubs and bars.
“I grew up listening to bluegrass and country being played on radio and in my living room. Dad played bass in a southern gospel group so I heard a lot of that, of course singing hymns at church. Then there was the rock station out of Lexington at that time and dad’s Beatles and Led Zeppelin records”, stated Overbee when asked what music he grew up on or was inspired by.
Overbee will be performing one of (if not THE) most popular written tracks “Cigarette Girl” off of the Stayin’ In Touch album, along with the title track from his next upcoming record “Everything Must Go” to be released 2023 .
“This festival will bring artists of all kinds from this area. Not just music. But music is the focus. And this festival is pretty broad in it’s scope. It’s not just one of a kind music and everyone whose playing is recognizable or established. It’s also not overkill. Theres enough time and music to comfortably take in over two days. Its a pretty refined show. Top shelf in my opinion”, stated Overbee.
Find “The Festival of the Mewz” and “James Overbee Music” on Facebook! You can also catch James Overbee performing live on the Loretta Show in Irvine May 11th at 7am on 99.3FM where he will be making a guest appearance . You can find “Stayin’ in Touch” including the popular track “Cigarette Girl” on amazon.com.
Mewz music lineup: Friday Aug 26th: James Overbee, Kadie Meadows, Austin Trevor, Shawn Benfield, The Hazlett Bros, Brett Dunn, The JRE, Morril Tavern, Jen Tackett.
Saturday Aug. 27th: Laid Back Country Picker & Honey, Donnie Bowling & Brett Higgins, Jory Bowling, Shelby Lore, Moonlight Mile, Spooky Fox, Corduroy Brown, Brando Vanschoyk, SadBlackLab, Brett Nolan Band, Beck & The Starlight Revue.
Amongst vendors at the Mewz will be Wild Haven Dreads & Enchantment, The Smoked Food Truck out of Lancaster, Gypsy Wings of Paris, KY, Boston’s Way: A Taste of New England and more to be announced.
Details: Tickets- Weekend pass ages 21+ $50 per person includes camping/parking, Saturday ages 21+ day pass $30, Friday ages 18+ & must be accompanied by parent, day pass $20. Address- Bethel Church Road, Lost Creek, KY 41348. Times- Aug. 26th 10am- Aug. 27 10pm. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Music starts Friday at noon and Saturday at 11am, ending each night at 11pm. Pet friendly. Absolutely no underage drinking permitted, over 21 must show ID and receive wrist band if bringing personal cooler onto premises. T-shirts, posters and more merch available!
*Lineup/performance times subject to change- updates will be printed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.