The Beattyville/Lee County Chamber of Commerce began their March Luncheon meeting at the September Place – Autumn Room with a welcome from Chamber President Doug Brandenburg of Citizens Bank and Trust.
After the Blessing of the meal, Doug Brandenburg, introduced State Rep Timmy Truett to the members of the Chamber. Right now, Lee County has both State Rep Timmy Truett and State Rep Bill Wesley representing the County due to the recent redistricting that has yet to take place in the House. The case is being heard in the Franklin Circuit Court and possibly going on to the Kentucky Supreme Court. The State Senate approved their redistricting without any debate.
State Rep Timmy Truett has had a career as an educator in Jackson County where he lives with his wife and three sons. His wife is a first cousin to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman. Truett is a farmer and, also, owns Truett Pumpkin Patch in Jackson County.
Next, was the introduction of the new priest at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Beattyville. His name is Father Mark and he is from Kenya. Right now, they are still holding Mass at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Bill McGee gave an update to the Chamber about the Beattyville Elementary School. He said he has been meeting with Nesbitt Engineering about the renderings of the building. He said they are looking to make the 2nd floor into 20 small Airbnb type rooms for those that do not want a large home or space. They are looking to put a possible restaurant, beer garden, etc. on the 1st floor. They are still debating on what to do about the gym.
Station Manager, Ethan Moore, talked about Pick-Up Country (WSKV-FM 104.9 FM) radio station in both Stanton and Irvine along with the upcoming Mountain Mushroom Festival in April in Irvine that kicks off the festival season in Eastern Kentucky.
Jessica Butler, publisher of the Beattyville Enterprise, spoke about being encouraged by the increase of traffic on Main Street. Don Begley agreed with her. She went on to remind everyone that they have digital news available on their website for their readers. She pointed out that it is updated with stories and articles that don’t always make it to print in time.
Dedra Brandenburg, Lee County Tourism Director, talked about the Three Forks Museum Fish Fry that will be held April 1st at the Shriner Building to benefit the museum on restoring the museum after the flood of 2021. She says that if you can’t volunteer, you can always donate empty picture albums, picture frames, foam boards, scrap pieces of wood, Command Brand strips, hooks, and nails. She, also, said that they are hoping to schedule a wildflower nature hike in Lee County at the end of April.
Judge Chuck Caudill Jr spoke quickly about the FEMA money that the County is going to receive due to the March 2021 flood. He hopes the County will receive some of that money soon.
Last, but never the least, Tracie Spencer of Teleworks said that they had a virtual job fair last Friday, March 18th and over 400 people attended it. Some of the jobs offered was work at home starting at $14/hour.
Before the meeting ended, Doug, spoke about the CB Discounts and Randy’s Automotive on Main Street having had recent ribbon cuttings. These were in partnership with the Beattyville DBA. Also, the Chamber board is considering a “Chat & Chew” quarterly meeting, possibly in the evening, for those that can’t get away for lunch during the day.
The meeting was adjourned, ending the March Chamber of Commerce meeting.
