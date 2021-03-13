On Monday, March 1, 2021, the City of Beattyville along with parts of Lee County and the surrounding area was hit by a flood. It is one of the biggest on record, displacing many from their homes, including some churches within the city limits.
Abundant Light Faith Center on Happy Top, pastored by Ray Crabtree, wanted to help these churches displaced by the flood and so he offered Abundant Light’s church building to the churches for their services.
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church and Abba House took him up on his offer. They work around each other’s church or mass service schedule to accommodate each other just like the body of Christ should all while showing love and oneness in their community during this difficult time.
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church Mass is from 9:30 to 10:30 on Sundays. Abundant Light, then, has their regular service at 11am, followed by Abba House at 2pm on Sundays.
These services should be on this schedule for about a month, maybe longer based on how clean-up is going. Check with your local church for continued service times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.