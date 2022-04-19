On April 15th the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting for April 2022, with all magistrates in attendance.
For the economic development report given by Scott Jackson Mayor/Economic Developer, Jackson stated many properties have recently been sold to individuals intending to build cabins.
No tourism report was given by the director Deidra Brandenburg due to absence. A copy of her report was sent to the judge exec and given to the magistrates, but was not discussed.
For the ambulance service report given by Jon Allen, there have been 126 billable runs in the month of March and as of date of meeting, 87 billable runs for April. LC EMS is to receive new CPR machines at no cost to the county. FEMA repairs on Spencer Ridge and Mill Creek has been completed and next repairs are to begin on Blaine’s Branch.
Solid Waste March receipts were $46k (+). April 22-23 will be the free dump weekend at the landfill. Tires will be taken from the public but not from businesses. No hazardous material. Please call the solid waste office of the LC Courthouse for more info. Groups and organizations are being paid $100 per mile for roadside cleanup. If your group would like to participate, also contact SW.
Eddie Cundiff along with Sandy Gay provided an update for the Lee County Conservation District, stating they are currently doing their art and writing contests within the schools and are planning projects for Earth Day with tree seedlings. They also work with the Ag. Council and Extension Board to provide technical and financial assistance for local farmers. They are also helping raise gardens at the nursing homes and are the ones providing funding for the county cleanup.
The week of the meeting was also National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. (April 10-16) The Judge Executive signed a proclamation stating the Fiscal Court declares the week of April 10-16 to be National Public Safety Telecommunications week in Lee County in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our county, city and citizens safe.
Judge Caudill suggested raising the pay for starting dispatchers to $11 per hour due to the severe understaffing they are currently facing along with raising part time to $14 per hour. Caudill stated the two full time dispatchers are not up for a raise due to them already receiving full time benefits.
The judge also signed another proclamation stating the Lee County Fiscal Court fully supports the KY Wild-lands and Eastern KY PRIDE in it’s application to the National Parks Service for a National Heritage Area and will participate actively through private and public partnership where appropriate to achieve that end.
The court received a request from Primrose Fire Department for financial support in a letter stating that due to Covid restricting fundraising, the general funds are depleted and is at a critical stage. The letter also stated the volunteers have worked extra time maintaining equipment and fighting fires. The letter requested the Lee Co. Fiscal Court to assume the following expenses: propane, electric/utilities and building insurance. The letter signed Tony Clevenger and Glen Kincaid.
The department is also in need of new radios and members attended the meeting in request of the radios. The court committed to pay the approximately $7k for the radios due to the need being a critical need. The court also agreed on taking responsibility for the utilities at approximately $5k per year effective May 1st. LC Fiscal Court meetings are open to the public for attendance/comment. You can read more in “Courthouse Comments” on Page 2.
