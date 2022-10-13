Greg O’Connor of Southfork began his hobby of raising pigeons around four years ago in 2018 and began racing on his own last year in 2021, competing in 16 races so far with his pedigree pigeons from his own “Karo’s Loft”. O’Connor’s interest in the sport of bird racing was sparked from another hobby of his; reading. O’Connor has a love for old books and after reading an old homing pigeons manual in approximately his late 20’s, he said that an interest of the subject stayed in his mind until pursuing the sport later in life, after retirement.
After moving to Kentucky in the Spring of 2021, O’Connor and his family met a fellow Eastern Kentuckian; Bryan Lord of Estill County with whom he shared the hobby/sport. O’Connor stated he considers Lord as his mentor on Pigeon Racing and the two decided to form a club for East Ky Pigeon racers. This club allows them to compete with racers from Ohio, Indiana, Lexington, and Louisville.
O’Connor races breeds varying from Mulemans, Don Labo’s, and Padfield Arden’s from Whales,UK while feeding the birds a diet of 14-17% grains, peas, wheat, barley, oat, millet, sorghum, safflower, and raw peanuts and is strictly anti- corn. All O’Connor’s racing pigeons are vaccinated against Salmonella and paramyxovirus/ twisted neck syndrome and must pass a feather test prior to racing.
Pigeon racing as a sport began in Belgium, where in 1818, the 1st long distance race of over 100 miles was held in 1820, the sport gained prominence in the late 1800s in Great Britain, France and the US. The invention of the railway system aided in the development of Pigeon racing with those hoping to participate being able to transport their birds quite far in order to release them for moderate cost. Today, the price of racing pigeons can range from $50 to $500. The lower the cost, meaning the pigeon is young and unproven.
Pigeons, also known as Rock Doves, are not native to North America and were introduced by Europeans in the 1600s. Pigeons were domesticated over 5,000 years ago and they were used to carry messages from one place to another, as they have an innate ability to find their way home. They were also used in World Wars I and II to send messages between members of the U.S. Army.
O’Conner’s training begins as soon as the pigeons are hatched which takes 28 days. By the 4th week after hatching, the birds are then weaned and hand fed twice a day through what is called “trap training”.
Trap training prepares the bird for its first race, ensuring they know what to do once let out. This involves the birds having to go through a shoot or for some a small swinging type of gate/door located between the inside of the loft (where the feeder is) and what is called a landing board (where the pigeons are, which resembles a box or small cage attached to the side of the loft) to get to their feed. The owner will usually shake the feed in a bucket to encourage the bird to go through the shoot or door. This is done twice a day. At 6 weeks old, it is time for the pigeon to start flying and basket training to get the birds used to being inside the crate, prior to racing. O’Connor tries to achieve flying as close to 100 miles within 4 weeks.
Also called road training, the birds are released up to mile or a little more from their home or loft, increasing the distance each time in preparation for 100 (+) mile races. When tracked, these birds use familiar landmarks, rivers, motorways and hills to locate home, so fog and low cloud is a handicap. Over longer distances birds are said to use the position of the sun or stars as an aid.
O’Connor says that the only way to determine a racer from a breeder is to race them at least once. A disadvantage that O’Connor and Lord face in this area, are the mountains and hills of Eastern Kentucky that the birds have to navigate getting back from their race, as opposed to the flatter areas of Lexington and northern racers. This can sometimes cause pigeons to get lost and not return to the loft in a timely manner. Another threat for all pigeon racers are hawks and other birds of prey.
The distance traveled and the time taken to make it back home to the loft are both recorded and the bird/s that make it back to its loft the quickest is declared the winner. Please note that the distance from the loft to the release point compared to fellow racers is taken into this equation. In example, O’Conner and Lord sometimes have to travel farther to what is called their drop points or release locations than other competing racers who may live closer to the drop point. Therefore, O’Conner’s and Lord’s pigeons have a farther distance to travel back home than other competing birds sometimes. These locations or drop points can vary from Tennessee, Western KY or as far as Georgia.
The average racing career of a pigeon is about 3 years, though it has been known for birds young as 6 months and those old as 10 years to compete. The selective nature of breeding can be what has led to the impressive capabilities of these creatures. Pigeons can fly more than 1,500 miles and average speeds over 80 miles per hour.
Performance enhancing drugs or “doping” with caffeine, paracetamol and other substances is strictly prohibited in the world of pigeon racing and will result in elimination or possibly banning of a racer.
Once back at the loft after a race, a time clock inside the shoot or loft will record the time the pigeon returns and send the time to the President of the Club who will announce the winner. The electronic method (or ETS system) of clocking in the birds means they are (prior to racing) fitted with an RFID chip that can be read once the pigeon returns. A scanner is placed on the entrance of a loft so that the tag is automatically scanned once entered. The traditional method involves a rubber ring with what you could call an identification number on it, placed around the bird’s leg before the race. When it returns, the owner places the ring in a slot in a clock that records the time it was placed in the clock.
O’Connor stated he prefers the standard method of time clocks and that he tries to keep some of the old methods of bird racing alive and still in use.
Just a few of the achievements and highlights of O’Connor’s races thus far include:
-14th place in the 300 mile race recently and also a 3rd place finish in a previous 165 mile race.
- 1st place of honor in competitive flight in the “A” Young Bird series of 2021 at Evansville, IN (10/1/21)
- 2nd place of honor in competitive flight in the “A” Young Bird series of 2021 at Simpsonville, KY (9/24/21)
- 1st place of honor in competitive flight in the “A” Young Bird series of 2021 at Simpsonville, KY (9/24/21)
- 2nd place of honor in competitive flight in the “A” Young Bird series of 2021 at Evansville, IN. (10/1/21)
- 2nd place Champion Bird honors for consistent performance earning points with competing birds at all distances for release “All” inclusive in the 2021 YB competing with members of the East KY RPC.
- 2nd place of honor in competitive flight in the “A” Young Bird series of 2021 at Dodge City, AL (11/1/21)
- 2nd place of honor in competitive flight in the “B” Young Bird series of 2021 at Evansville, IN. (10/1/21)
Something worth noting is that the level that O’Connor is competing at with his pigeons, is with competitors who have been in the sport for 20 or 40 years, plus. O’Connor’s pigeons have gained interest from those in the pigeon racing world and O’Connor stated that his goal is to eventually have his own strain or bloodline of racing pigeons.
When asked what O’Connor’s advice for those just starting out in the sport, he stated to take everyone else’s advice, to build a routine and stick to it with your pigeons, and to not be too critical of yourself. O’Connor stated that you must love the birds first and if you don’t like pigeons- don’t get into pigeon racing.
If there is one thing that is evident about O’Connor, it is that he is dedicated to the sport and to his flock or “kit”. O’Connor stated that due to social media, our society is conditioned to want instant results or gratification without putting the work into something.
Pigeon breeding, raising or racing is an everyday’s work and commitment and O’Connor puts full effort into the care and keeping of his pigeons and their loft to do his share of keeping this sport alive for the next generations to come.
