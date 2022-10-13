be

   Greg O’Connor of Southfork began his hobby of raising pigeons around four years ago in 2018 and began racing on his own last year in 2021, competing in 16 races so far with his pedigree pigeons from his own “Karo’s Loft”. O’Connor’s interest in the sport of bird racing was sparked from another hobby of his; reading. O’Connor has a love for old books and after reading an old homing pigeons manual in approximately his late 20’s, he said that an interest of the subject stayed in his mind until pursuing the sport later in life, after retirement. 

    After moving to Kentucky in the Spring of 2021, O’Connor and his family met a fellow Eastern Kentuckian; Bryan Lord of Estill County with whom he shared the hobby/sport. O’Connor stated he considers Lord as his mentor on Pigeon Racing and the two decided to form a club for East Ky Pigeon racers. This club allows them to compete with racers from Ohio, Indiana, Lexington, and Louisville. 

