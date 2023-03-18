Approximately 25 local officials, area residents, interested citizens, and users of the recreational facilities in the Red River Gorge National Geological Area attended a public meeting Saturday, March 11, to get information and offer input on potential road improvements in the area.
Several possibilities for highway safety and traffic flow improvements are under consideration for the state-maintained routes, KY 77 and KY 715, that make up the Red River Gorge National Scenic Byway in Menifee, Powell, and Wolfe counties. These options include minor widening and spot improvements, drainage upgrades, traffic control at the one-lane Nada Tunnel, embankment stabilization, tree canopy clearing, asphalt resurfacing, and enhanced warning signage.
Attendees at the public meeting, held at the Gladie Visitor Center, were able to view displays showing the possible improvements under consideration and speak with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, U.S. Forest Service, and engineering consultant personnel about the proposals. Those displays are available for viewing at the Department of Highways District 10 office in Jackson.
The project website, http://www.rrgstudy.com, presents in detail the options contained in the study that were displayed at the March 11 meeting. It also includes an online survey that contains the same questions that were presented to those who came to the meeting. Saturday’s in-person attendees joined the more than 500 people to date who have visited the site to get information about the proposals.
Written and online comments on the planning study will be accepted through March 31. These public comments will be taken into consideration as the study continues. Written comments can be submitted via mail or email to Jason Blackburn, KYTC District 10, P.O. Box 621, Jackson KY 41339, jason.blackburn@ky.gov.
