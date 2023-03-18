be

     Approximately 25 local officials, area residents, interested citizens, and users of the recreational facilities in the Red River Gorge National Geological Area attended a public meeting Saturday, March 11, to get information and offer input on potential road improvements in the area.

    Several possibilities for highway safety and traffic flow improvements are under consideration for the state-maintained routes, KY 77 and KY 715, that make up the Red River Gorge National Scenic Byway in Menifee, Powell, and Wolfe counties. These options include minor widening and spot improvements, drainage upgrades, traffic control at the one-lane Nada Tunnel, embankment stabilization, tree canopy clearing, asphalt resurfacing, and enhanced warning signage.

