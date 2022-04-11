Clint Cox of Cox Racing recently traveled to the Bristol Dirt Nationals competing in three “heat races” and one main feature race. For the first heat race, Cox finished 2nd and was running 8th/9th in their feature until their transmission went out, breaking an axle and put Cox out of the race finishing 14th.
The next night, Cox finished 3rd in the heat race and 6th in their feature. The next night prior to the final/main race, Cox finished 4th in the heat race and 9th in their feature.
The following night at the main feature were those with the first 16 in points. Cox was 19 in points and had to race their way in through a last chance qualifier and finish in the top 2 to advance to the main feature event.
Coming to the end of the last chance qualifier, Cox was running in 2nd when a driver in 3rd tried to pass and Cox edged him out by less than a foot. After the flag, both cars hit the wall causing Cox to bend a steering rack and damage a wheel.
Cox was still qualified to the main feature. During the main feature, Cox experienced overheating and was still unsure of the steering rack and decided to remain toward the back in case the rack was to break and cause issues for him and other drivers. Cox ended up 18th in the feature and completed all laps.
Cox credits Eddie Dunahoo for his assistance in helping him race each day. Cox stated that they were unsure if the motor he built would hold up to the race or even practice laps, so when it lasted all week, it felt like a huge win.
Cox was able to travel and compete at Bristol by the help of sponsors Bobcat Dairy Bar, Judd’s Garage, Ashley’s Cookie Creations & Chocolate Inn.
