Earlier this year on August 22nd Nicole Evans experienced a situation that would have taken her life had it not been for the quick response from local dispatch and first responders along with the care of her family. Evans stated that prior to her heart attack, the only strenuous activities she had done was walking in the woods. Evans said she had been complaining about chest pains off and on that day along with slight arm pain but did not suspect it to be serious and especially not fatal.
However, that is all the recollection Nicole has of that day because at approximately 10pm, while at her home, Nicole stopped breathing and lost all signs of life without a pulse/heart beat. Apparently, she had suffered her heart attack, or the beginning of one, that day while complaining of the chest pains.
After dialing 911, dispatchers Jacob Sparks and Jolene Coomer received the family’s call and stayed on the line, trying to keep them calm until help arrived. According to Nicole’s family, she remained lifeless for approximately five minutes until EMS was able to bring her heartbeat back.
Nicole was revived after Emergency Management Directer Jon Allen performed CPR until another EMT was able to take over for him. Nicole was also shocked three times. She was then flew out on a helicopter to UK Hospital of Lexington.
After arriving at UK, Nicole remained there and was put on a ventilator for two and a half days while also undergoing physical therapy to start the process of breathing on her own.
Nicole stated that her family, daughter Kendra Evans, son William Evans and husband Cody Rose was with her every step of the way. Nicole also stated that according to the doctors at UK, had it not been for the quick response of her family and emergency personnel, she would have experienced severe memory loss if not being brain dead. Since her experience in August, Nicole says she is doing fine minus passing out once. However, she found out that this was due to the amount of blood pressure medicine she was being prescribed at that time.
“God is the reason I’m living and can remember things and my loved ones”, stated Evans. Nicole stated that Lee County has great 1st Responders including EMT’s and firefighters and thanks to them and her family, they saved her life.
