“The Beattyville City Council is considering a request to close the portion of Lee Avenue that runs behind the high school/middle school complex to build a fence around the building and grounds. This is a profoundly stupid idea and quite frankly, I’m surprised the city still has it under advisement and didn’t reject the suggestion immediately when it was first made.
Lee Avenue has been a public thoroughfare and passageway for decades. It offers secondary access to the school campus, and also serves as an alternate route for KY 1144 (Center Street/Fairground Ridge). This route serves a number of residences and apartment complexes, along with the regional jail and prison. If it has to be closed due to a wreck or a significant pavement break, drivers would be forced to take a detour that’s twice as long if Lee Avenue is not available.
If there is a safety and security issue at the school, then the school board can build the fence through the parking lot and still provide room for a through street without inconveniencing the general public.
Local elections for city offices are coming up next year. While I’m no longer a voter in the city, I am still a city taxpayer. And although the city and the county are two separate governments, decisions made by one impact everyone in the county. The city’s elected officials should act for the benefit of the entire community, not just give in to the desires of the school system. It is in the best interests of the city, and the county as well, to keep Lee Avenue open to through traffic as it currently is, and has been for years. Let the school system deal with its perceived security issue without inconveniencing the public at large.
The city should deny the school district’s request the next time the council meets.”
Respectfully,
H.B. Elkins
