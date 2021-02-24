Students from the counties of Breathitt, Lee, Owsley, and Wolfe will especially benefit from the return of the Registered Nursing program at the Lees College Campus of Hazard Community and Technical College in Jackson. HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon is glad to see the college able to address a critical need in the region – nurses to work at hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical facilities.
Thanks to the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, many can enroll in the classes tuition free. Classes will be taught in the new E.O. Robinson Intergenerational Training Center, which opened in March 2020.
Students have until March 15 to apply for the nursing program. There are 25 seats available in this first class, which begins in the fall semester.
Those interested should contact the Admission Office, 606-487-3293.
