A data analysis by financial technology company SmartAsset finds the places in Kentucky with the largest tax refunds. This study measured the total amount of money refunded by the IRS to each county divided by the number of refunds given out in each county to determine where residents received the highest average tax refunds. Places with the highest amount refunded on average were the places that ranked the highest.

RankCountyNumber of Taxpayers that Receive RefundsAverage Tax Amount RefundedNumber of Taxpayers that Owe TaxesAverage Tax Amount OwedTaxes Refunded Index
1Oldham, KY20,200$3,0426,690$8,23840.19
2McCreary, KY4,170$3,023500$2,14039.59
3Lawrence, KY4,480$2,996740$3,13038.74
4Wolfe, KY2,040$2,995250$1,95238.71
5Clay, KY5,340$2,971730$2,54437.96
6Lee, KY1,730$2,968280$2,02537.87
7Webster, KY4,200$2,961830$3,76137.65
8Perry, KY8,250$2,9441,190$3,37737.14
9Magoffin, KY3,260$2,944520$2,39237.13
10Martin, KY2,600$2,943360$2,88937.09

For more details on the study, including our methodology and interactive map, check here: https://smartasset.com/taxes/tax-return-calculator#Kentucky/taxReturn

