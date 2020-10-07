The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks
Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests. No exceptions! All detainess innocent until proven guilty. Arrests/Charges/Mugshots= Public Record.
Marvin Adkins- weekender. Michael Alexander- no show. Josh Angel- court fines. Calvin Arvin- violate probation. Brett Brandenburg- dating assault, threatening, domestic assault, dis. Conduct. Raymond Brush- violate probation. Gregory Conley- no show. Stephen York Coomer- DUI, no insurance. Wayne Cornett- possession meth. Paul Descoteaux- violate release. Franklin Drake- domestic assault. Brandon Lee Evans- possession meth. Julie Evans- no show. Justin Fugate- no insurance, no license. Donnie Gabbard- theft by failure to dispute property. Elizabeth Godsey- drug court violate. Priscilla Haddix- violate probation. Derek Hall- trespass. Benjamin Harrison- contempt court. Dakota Harvey- no show. Sandra Hensley- non comply drug court. Garfueld Herald- DUI, careless driving. Michael David Hoban- DUI. Phillip Hudson Jr- P.I. Justin Insprucker- trafficking meth, DUI, speeding, possession stolen items. Donald Johnson- assault. Jennifer Johnson- burglary. Calvin Jones- no show. Charles Jones- possession meth. Nicole Kuffman- domestic assault. Travis Kidd- no show. Matthew King- DUI, no insurance. George Kirby- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle. Timothy McKinney- felon with handgun, trafficking meth. Kevin Mcvey- paraphernalia. Randy Melton- assault. James Miller- no show. Roscoe Noble- domestic assault. Aaron Noland- theft, possession meth. Bobbie Oaks- assault. Heather Portwood- drug court commitment. Benita Reed- P.I. Wilgus Roberts- contempt court. Marvin Rose- no show. Theresa Smallwood- possession meth. Jeri Sneed- credit card fraud. Charles Southers- drug court violation. Crystal Southwood- P.I. Nicholas Sparks- DUI. James Spurgeon- DUI, possession meth, no insurance. Monty Steelman- P.I. Jonathan Taulbee- violate probation. James Terry- theft by cold checks, unpaid support payments. Thomas Teverbaugh- no show. Jordan Turner- illegal killing of elk/poaching, criminal trespass, hunting on land without consent. Ronald Turner- P.I. Ricky Walters- DUI, speeding, possession meth, no insurance. Curtis Watts- DUI, no insurance. Justin Watts- DUI, fake or cancelled license, no insurance. Kendra White- theft. Winter Whitefield- dating assault. Brian Young- possession meth, heroin.
