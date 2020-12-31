By Kara Thorpe
Business background- How long have you (Cassandra) been a seamstress/ designing custom items?
Scare Co: “Designing has been my profession for over 16 years. From being in film production, to working with multi million embroidery companies, developing all sorts of creative and professional senses. With these skills, we wanted to start up our own business to offer work that isn’t found and that’s easily assessable. An untouched market.”
As a couple owned/ran business- how are the tasks or process of filling orders divided amongst one another?
Scare Co: “Cassandra is the creative director and runs the machines, while Kevin is the salesman, social media promoter and communicator. Each role is equally important and what makes our business succeed.”
What are some of the places/Companies you have made merch/filled bulk orders for:
Scare Co: “We are proud to say we help out our surrounding community businesses. Some of the major players we’ve done so far is, Campton KY- The Haunted Barn, an all charitable haunt, Nicholasville KY Wicked World Scaregrounds, and Quicksand Fire Department. Plus out of state, Five Drakes Farm located in PA. We have major works in the process with business owners, public safety workers, large conventions and social media icons.”
What makes your products stand out/unique?
Scare Co: “Our personal merchandise is something that can’t be found in the market as we are often told. We keep our eyes and ears open to the public’s ideas and wishes. For the people by the people. That’s what people love most about us. We are here for you.”
Small Business Aspect- What challenges have you had to face while starting a small business during the pandemic?
Scare Co: “Starting a business right as the world shut down has been a hardship when we had/have big dreams to travel the country to events and making personal interactions with customers. The few shows that have been open has been a major hit for us and we are looking forward when the world opens up again. We are confident we will blossom. For now social media has been our friend through it all.”
What are some of your new products/ideas for Valentines day or the upcoming 2021 holidays/events?
Scare Co: “Our Valentines collection will be a bit small, but we are open hearted to help fulfill customer’s imaginations and big hearts for those that they care for most. We are only a message away. We are currently working on expanding the products we offer. Exploring new types of home decor, clothing and accessories. Customers can keep up with our Facebook page to keep up with the latest.”
Future Goals/Plans for company/business:
Scare Co: “Although we keep our business open 24 hours a day and our production time is fast and pleasantly surprises our customers. With the growing orders, we hope to upgrade our embroidery equipment, so we can produce larger quantities and whip out new ideas in a shorter amount of time. Plus, we are in the works of opening a website to make both, us and our customers, have easy access to what we have to offer in one convenient location.”
Check out all of the latest products and designs Scare Co Creations has to offer by visiting their Facebook Page or emailing at scarecocreations@yahoo.com. You may also catch them at the Locally Made Market of Lee County which will be reopening on January 7th, located in the former Brandenburg Furniture building.
