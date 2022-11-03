Longtime Historian and Storyteller Passes Away

By: Jessica Butler, Publisher-GM
This week, Lee County lost a man of many words and great fortitude, Bob Smith.
By: Jessica Butler, Publisher-GM
This week, Lee County lost a man of many words and great fortitude, Bob Smith.
He, along with his wife Linda, helped put Lee County on the map by running with the idea of the Woolly Worm Festival, which just celebrated its 35th anniversary last month.
Smith, also, helped create the beautifully constructed Veterans Wall in Lee County along with being a long-time member of the Three Forks Historical Museum Board. His contribution to the museum and his dedication to the museum and the history of Lee County surpasses most.
He was not only a pillar of the Lee County community, but he was also a loving and devoted father to his wife and children.
Smith was, also, the founder and publisher of the Three Forks Tradition Newspaper. Being a profound storyteller, journalism suited him well, and helped him succeed in the newspaper business that can sometimes be a harsh business.
We, here at the Beattyville Enterprise, send our condolences to the Smith family and those citizens that were so impacted by the works and stories of the iconic Bob Smith. Lee County will truly miss the presence of a great man.
