 JACKSON, Ky. – The crew from the Magoffin County state highway garage broke Morgan County's streak of four consecutive championships in the Department of Highways District 10’s annual Equipment Operators Safety Training Conference and Roadeo by winning the 2023 competition. It was the eighth time the crew from Salyersville has won the competition in its 16-year history, which was revived last year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.

    Morgan County’s Blake Elam was the overall individual championship for the second straight year, compiling the best total score from all six events that make up the competition. This year's Roadeo was held May 24-25 at the Beattyville Equipment Garage and Lee County Maintenance facility. Sunny skies with cooler than normal temperatures and breezy conditions made for a pleasant event, after rain pushed back Day 2 of the competition last year.

