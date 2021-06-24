On June 15th 2021 the Lee County Board of Education held a special meeting at the central office board room at approximately 6pm.
On the Finance Report given by Finance Officer Mrs. Lucas, it was stated that for the month of May 2021 general fund revenues were in the amount of $437,087.73 and general fund expenditures of $433,186.22.
She pointed out that 83.3% of projected revenues have been collected. With one month remaining in the fiscal year, 100% of expected revenues should be received. Expenditures were standard for the month. Superintendent Wasson added the state has already approved the Capital Funds Request approved at the June 9 board meeting.
The following are new hires for the 2021-22 school year:
Instructional Assistants/Montiors include: Danielle Wilson, Teresa Marshall, Annette Caldwell, Melissa Caudill, Casey Reece and Bethany Creech, Athletic Director: Michelle Estes, Cross Country coach/Academic Team coach for MS/ Mathcounts coach: Julia Bishop.
The following LC School District employees have resigned: Joli King, Debra Green, Cindy Neiderman, and Kennedy Flynn.
Current open positions: School Nurse, Instructional Assistants/Monitors (up to 5) for LCMHS, Bus Driver/Substitute Drivers, Custodian (part-time, Central Office), Speech Therapist, LCES School Counselor, LCMHS Middle Grades ELA Teacher, LCMHS Middle Grades ELA/Social Studies Teacher, LCMHS Middle Grades Math Teacher, LCMHS Middle Grades Advisor/Advisee Position, LCES Teacher (3 positions available), LCES Special Education (FMD) Teacher, Gifted and Talented Teacher.
The board also discussed the new trauma plan. The trauma plan is a new requirement by statute for the following purpose:
“Lee County Schools are committed to creating trauma-informed, resilience-building and culturally competent environments district wide and in all of our schools where students, faculty, staff, and families feel physically and psychologically safe. We recognize the impact trauma can have on students and staff across multiple areas including but not limited to academics, behavior, and social emotional success.
We are committed to promoting the six guiding principles of trauma informed systems – safety; trustworthiness and transparency; peer support; collaboration and mutuality; empowerment, voice and choice; and equity – for all students and staff in order to maintain a trauma-informed climate and culture that builds resilience, promotes positive mental health and wellness and maximizes learning to reach our potential. “
Director of Special Education Carla Lyons said Lee County Schools currently implements many of the requirements set forth by the plan, but had never had a formal, comprehensive plan in place.
Board Vice-Chair Janie Thorpe asked for clarification on expenditures to Fifth Third Bank, Amazon, and First Western Bank & Trust. Mrs. Lucas explained Fifth Third Bank is the district’s credit card vendor and First Western Bank & Trust serves as a lease-to-own agent for maintenance equipment. Amazon is utilized for a variety of purchases, including hard-to-find replacement parts and supplies at a cost savings.
Board member Avis Thompson asked for additional information about a truck purchase from ESSER funds. Payment for the truck is included in the invoices and claims submitted for board approval. Superintendent Wasson explained the truck was purchased at the state rate of over $10,000 off list price after board approval of the ESSER budget in May. The truck will assist with construction projects that will help spread students out as well as transporting cleaning materials to buildings.
Other items listed amongst the agenda included the following: second reading and adoption of proposed changes to alternative credit options, discuss salary, stipend and extra duty considerations tabled during the May 11th 2021 meeting, review and approve the Lee County Schools Student Code of Conduct and District Handbook for the 2021-22 school year, approve master schedules, approve KETS 3rd offer of assistance in the amount of $5,134, award beverage bid to G&J Pepsi Cola Bottlers for upcoming school year, award school photography bid to Lifetouch School Portraits for the upcoming school year, award gym roof replacement contract to Insulated Roofing Contractors, award engineering contract to Staggs & Fisher Consulting Engineers Inc for Lee County Middle High School gymnasium.
Info via Shanna Minter of LC School Board. Lee County School Board meetings are held every second Tuesday of each month at 6pm unless stated otherwise. Parents/public is open for attendance to express opinions or concerns.
